Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight In The Pelicans Vs Lakers Game?

Zion Williamson starred for New Orleans Pelicans in their recent win over Golden State Warriors in the NBA. The 2019 first-round draft pick has quickly emerged as one of the leading contenders for the Rookie of the Year award along with Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant. New Orleans Pelicans get ready to play LA Lakers tonight. Read further to find out is Zion Williamson playing tonight?

Is Zion Williamson playing tonight: Zion Williamson injury update

Zion Williamson injury before the start of the 2019-20 NBA season was a shocker for Pelicans fans. There was a lot of excitement surrounding the Duke player's acquisition in the 2019 draft and hence the Zion Williamson injury left a big void in the squad set up before the start of the NBA season. Zion Williamson had to undergo arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn lateral meniscus, Zion Williamson injury left him on the sidelines for about six to eight weeks

Zion Williamson's stats from the last eight NBA games

Zion Williamson last 8 games:



24 points

21 points

20 points

21 points

31 points

32 points

25 points

28 points



74/132 FG

56% pic.twitter.com/SLGZzIgr4P — Duke Update (@UpdateDuke) February 24, 2020

Zion Williamson injury: Is Zion Williamson playing tonight?

Zion Williamson (28 PTS, 7 REB) posts 20+ PTS for the 8th straight game as the @PelicansNBA beat GSW.



Jrue Holiday: 23 PTS, 15 AST

Nicolo Melli: 20 PTS, 6 3PM pic.twitter.com/3tODFJkInO — NBA (@NBA) February 24, 2020

Zion Williamson is expected to start the game against Lakers on Tuesday night after impressing in the recent win over Warriors. Zion Williamson registered 28 points (13-20 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 115-101 win over GSW. Zion Williamson will go up against the iconic LeBron James at the Staples Center.

NBA 2019-20: Zion Williamson return with New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson scored 20 points or more in eight consecutive games. In doing so, the 19-year old created a new record for the longest such stretch by a rookie in the NBA season. LeBron James had two consecutive 30-point games in the NBA wherein he’s averaged 32 points, 7.5 rebounds and 10.5 assists per game. The Zion Williamson vs LeBron James clash will surely be a mouth-watering affair for NBA fans.

