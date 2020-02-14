IT Vs MA Dream11 Copa Del Rey Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Iberostar Tenerife will be playing their next game against MoraBanc Andorra in the Copa Del Rey 2020 quarter-finals on Friday, February 14 at 11:30 PM IST. The game will take place at Palacio de Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico. Tenerife are ranked 4th on the points table with 13 wins and 7 losses. On the other hand, Andorra are ranked 6th on the points table with 12 wins and 9 losses. You can play the IT vs MA match on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the IT vs MA Dream11 team predictions and squad details.

IT vs MA Dream11 preview and injury update

Tenerife won their last game against Virtus Bologna with a 80-72 score. They even won their game against Rio Grande Valley Vipers and are on a 2-game winning streak. Andorra were on a three-game winning streak before losing their last game. Currently, no player of either team is listed as questionable or sidelined for the upcoming game.

IT vs MA Dream11 team squad details

IT vs MA Dream11 team squad – Iberostar Tenerife

Darion Atkins, Rihards Berzins, Georgios Bogris, Alberto Cabrera, Daniel Diez, Tomasz Gielo, Fran Guerra, Marcelinho Huertas, Jose Luis Ibanez, Lahaou Konate, Alex Lopez, Gabriel Lundberg, Sasu Salin, Giorgi Shermadini, Kyle Singler, Alex Suarez, Aaron White, Santiago Yusta

IT vs MA Dream11 team squad – MoraBanc Andorra

Clevin Hannah, Jeremy Senglin, Guikkem Colom, Raimon Carrasco, David Jelinek, Frantz Massenat, Bandja SY, Dejan Todorovic, David Walker, Alexis Bartolome, Tyson Perez, Nacho Liovet, Daniel Clark, Moussa Diagne, Dejan Musli

IT vs MA Dream11 team

Point Guard: Marcelinho Huertas (SP)

Shooting Guard: Sasu Salin, David Jelinek,

Small forward: Bandja SY, Dejan Todorovic

Power forward: Aaron White, Tyson Perez

Centre: Giorgi Shermadini

IT vs MA Dream11 prediction

Iberostar Tenerife start as favourites to win.

Note - The IT vs MA Dream11 team prediction are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

