IT Vs MA Dream11 Copa Del Rey Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Iberostar Tenerife will be playing their next game against MoraBanc Andorra in the Copa Del Rey 2020 quarter-finals on Friday, February 14 at 11:30 PM IST. The game will take place at Palacio de Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico. Tenerife are ranked 4th on the points table with 13 wins and 7 losses. On the other hand, Andorra are ranked 6th on the points table with 12 wins and 9 losses. You can play the IT vs MA match on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the IT vs MA Dream11 team predictions and squad details.
Tenerife won their last game against Virtus Bologna with a 80-72 score. They even won their game against Rio Grande Valley Vipers and are on a 2-game winning streak. Andorra were on a three-game winning streak before losing their last game. Currently, no player of either team is listed as questionable or sidelined for the upcoming game.
Iberostar Tenerife start as favourites to win.
