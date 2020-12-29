Ja Morant Injury Update: Grizzlies Star Tragically Leaves Nets Game On Wheelchair

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant might not be available for a few games. On Monday (Tuesday IST), the 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year was escorted off the court in a wheelchair during the second quarter against Brooklyn Nets. Despite Morant's injury, the Grizzlies overcame the shorthanded Nets for an overtime win.

Ja Morant injury update

X-Rays on Memphis guard Ja Morant's left ankle reveal no fracture, sources tell ESPN. Team will await results of an MRI as soon as Tuesday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 29, 2020

Ja Morant injury news: Why was Morant wheeled of the court?

As per reports, Morant left the game after he sprained the left ankle. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that no fracture was revealed, and Morant will undergo an MRI soon. While there is no official update on his status, Morant will be evaluated from Boston itself – where the Grizzlies are to play the Celtics.

Morant hurt himself when he went to block Nets forward Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot's shot. He landed on the latter's feet, before he somehow made it to the sidelines and ulitmately reached the bench. He was eventually taken away on a wheelchair by the staff. While he was sidelined for the game, he returned to the benches and supported his team.

Head coach Taylor Jenkins commented on the situation, sad to see Morant go down. "I know he's going to bounce back and be fine. We'll have more updates as we're going through, but so far so good."

Morant stayed enthuastic from the bench, even high-fiving his teammates when he could. "What a great display for him to be out there," Jenkins added. He spoke about the 21-year-old's dedication from the bench, who was "fully integrated with the guys" and helped push them to victory. "A moment like that can really test you, but our guys just kept fighting".

“ every setback is a setup for a comeback. God wants to bring you out better than you were before.”

heard you 🙏🏽🖤 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) December 29, 2020

appreciate y’all 🤞🏽 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) December 29, 2020

all of my whoadies coyotes . we stickin together . we comin like shottas .🐻🙅🏽‍♂️ GOOD WIN GANG#GrzNxtGen — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) December 29, 2020

Morant tweeted after the game, staying firm on his fighting spirit. "Every setback is a setup for a comeback. God wants to bring you out better than you were before," he quoted. He even replied to some other posts, prompting fans to send in encouraging messages.

Morant, who has been a pivotal part for his team, has had two amazing games till now. While the team lost two games, Morant scored 44 and 28 respectively. He is currently averaging 36 points and 8 assists this season.

NBA live: Memphis Grizzlies vs Nets highlights

NBA scores

Kyle Anderson points – 28 PTS, 7 REBS, 3 ASTS

Jonas Valanciunas points – 14 PTS, 14 REBS, 2 ASTS

Dillon Brooks points – 24 PTS, 7 REBS, 4 ASTS

Caris LeVert points – 28 PTS, 4 REBS, 11 PTS

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot points – 21 PTS, 6 REBS, 2 ASTS

(Image credits: AP)