Daryl Morey Fined $50,000 By NBA For Controversial Tweet On James Harden

On Monday (Tuesday IST), Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey was fined $50,000 for a now-deleted James Harden-related tweet. While it might have been an automated tweet, the NBA still saw it as a violation. Before joining the 76ers, Morey was the Houston Rockets' General Manager, a 13-year post which he left after a controversial season.

Daryl Morey fined over a James Harden tweet

Daryl Morey has been fined $50K for this tweet pic.twitter.com/mYvFJlRG62 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 28, 2020

As per reports, Morey was fined for violating the league's anti-tampering policy. The tweet Morey deleted was about Harden, and celebrated his one-year anniversary of breaking Houston's assist record. As per ESPN, Morey said that the tweet was merely a product of an automated app.

Rockets CEO Tad Brown responded to the tweet, using an emoji where he rubbed his chin and raised his eyebrows. Fans found the situaton funny, especially in the middle of countless trade rumours surrounding Harden and the 76ers. While Harden wants to play in Philadelphia, the team is apprently unwilling to send Ben Simmons away to Houston.

Morey joined the 76ers this year, a position he took over around two weeks after he left the Rockets. While Harden was interested in a trade, Morey was the one who denied those talks, saying he has no intention to trade Simmons soon.

The Philadelphia 76ers have made Ben Simmons available in some packages with the Houston Rockets for James Harden, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Conversations aren't fluid as of now. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 17, 2020

Morey added that he won't be trading Ben Simmons, who is an important factor for their team's successful future. However, it was pointed out that Morey has made false claims before. In 2019, he spoke about not trading Chris Paul who was eventually traded to the OKC Thunder.

While no reports are confirmed, some spoke about Morey's presence with the 76ers prompting Harden to request a trade to the 76ers. Harden himself was fined $50,000 for violating COVID-19 health protocols set by the league. The Beard denied the rumours of going to a strip club, but still ended up breaking the rules.

While Harden might not have visited a strip club, players cannot attend indoor social gathering with 15 or more people. Additionally, this also bars him from entering bars, clubs, lounges and other such places.

(Image credits: AP, Daryl Morey Instagram)