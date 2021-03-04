Jae Crowder Shares Video Of Suns Owner Robert Sarver, Fans React To Unexpected Twist

Jae Crowder shared a video of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver on his Instagram. Shared in parts, the videos left fans in splits on social media, many not expecting the unexpected shot Crowder shared. The Phoenix Suns last beat the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST) 114-104.

Jae Crowder shares video featuring Suns owner Robert Sarver

Here is the Robert Sarver & Jae Crowder buddy comedy that literally no one asked for pic.twitter.com/AQSVPay47Z — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) March 3, 2021

In Crowder's video, the NBA star shoots Sarver with a chunky diamond necklace, already on their way to the Suns' private plane. While the first video seemed fun, the second half delivered an unexpected surprise to the fans. As Crowder's camera panned to Sarver again, the owner appeared to be shirtless, wearing only the clunky diamond necklace.

He tripping out 😭😭😭 — Pop (@pmollies) March 4, 2021

This is an outstanding plot twist — The Immoral Oracle (@YourLeastFavBFF) March 4, 2021

he should wear a damn mask — Jared Johnson (Pseudo-Pawn) 🧐 (@Jae_Tha_Truth) March 4, 2021

he’s probably vaccinated so on a team plane with just players who are constantly tested daily it really doesn’t change anything — Ethan (@itthatkid253) March 4, 2021

I was not ready for that 2nd clip 😂😂 — todd alphon (@AlphonTodd) March 4, 2021

Naturally, fans seemed to love the exchange, laughing at the unexpected loss of clothing. "This is an outstanding plot twist," one fan wrote, while another added that they were definitely not ready for the second clip. One even wrote that they thought it was Steve (LA Clippers owner) for one second, laughing at their own mistake. "He tripping out," wrote another fan adding some crying emojis.

One portion of fans, however, wondered why he was not wearing any mask. "He should wear a damn mask," one fan wrote, while another argued that he may have been vaccinated. The players, as per league protocol, are also tested daily. In order to continue the ongoing 2020-21 season, the NBA has strict health and safety protocols in place.

Robert Sarver net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sarver is worth around $400 million. The American businessman graduated from the University of Arizona, earning a Business Administration degree. He founded the National Bank of Arizona (previously known as the National Bank of Tucson) when he was 23. He sold it later on, after which he purchased the Grossmont Bank — the largest bank in San Diego.

Additionally, he also works on the Board of Trustees of the Sarver Heart Center, Tuscon.

(Image credits: Jae Crowder Instagram)