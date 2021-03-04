NBA All-Star 2021: East And West Jerseys Leaked Online, Fans React On Social Media

Days before the NBA All-Star 2021 game, the jerseys were apparently leaked online. While there is no confirmation on the jerseys being finalised, fans have already shared and reacted to the blue and yellow leaked uniforms. Quite different from last year's design, the reactions seemed to vary, most fans hoping the leaked jersey to be fake.

NBA All-Star jersey leaked online

REPORT: These are reportedly the 2021 NBA All-Star Jerseys, via @camisasdanba. pic.twitter.com/534ffLnuej — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 3, 2021

The leaked NBA All-Star game jerseys feature a blue and yellow colourway. The Jumpman logo rests above All-Star written in the middle, the player's number featuring right under in a small circle. The jerseys featured only two colours, a red line passing through the letters "All-Star".

The theme is clearly inspired by the Indiana Pacers. Before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the game to be scheduled in Atlanta's State Farm Arena, Indianapolis was the chosen venue for the NBA All-Star game. While the league is yet to officially release the uniforms and merchandise, some similar t-shirts are already being sold on the website.

Do fans like the NBA All-Star uniform?

Sexton should be wearing it but nope smh — The Sports Expert (@sportsexpert101) March 3, 2021

what the fuck is that — daanish (@_dvvnish) March 3, 2021

better than JorMickey’s jerseys — Michael JorSwept 🙏🏽🤝💯 (@jortrash) March 3, 2021

Just cancel the All Star game at this point — 𝐙𝐞𝐩𝐡 🐸 shake milton stan #EMVPIID (@sixersin1) March 3, 2021

Don’t know how to feel about the yellow ones — Brandin RU (13-10) 🗜 Devils (7-7-2) 16 points (@BabyfacedDevers) March 3, 2021

Most fans seemed to dislike the jerseys, some even asking for the game to be cancelled altogether. Terms like 'horrendous' and 'garbage' were used, most people demanding blue and red colourway. "Are they selling them?" one fan asked, while another asked if they are indeed planning to buy. "Just cancel the All-Star game at this point," one fan wrote, seemingly also referring to other problems the NBA has faced regarding the game.

When the 2020-21 season began, the league had no All-Star game scheduled owing to the COVID-19 crisis. However, in 2021, the NBA announced a one-day All-Star weekend in Atlanta with an assortment of events. The league's decision left many confused, including NBA players like LeBron James.

NBA All-Star weekend schedule and other details

The NBA All-Star Game 2021 is scheduled for Sunday, March 7, 8:00 PM EST (March 8, 6:30 AM IST) at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Before the game begins, the league will hold the 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge. The Slam Dunk contest will take place at halftime, previous winners judging the players.

(Image credits: NBA Twitter)