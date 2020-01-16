LeBron James And Kyrie Irving Did A Great Job Together, Says Former Cavs Coach

There was a time when the Lebron James - Kyrie Irving duo dominated the NBA and made three straight back-to-back finals. While Lebron James is doing the impossible at 35, Kyrie Irving just made a return to the league with the Brooklyn Nets. Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach -Tyron Lue - spoke about the pair's relationship during their time together.

Also Read | LeBron James overtakes Isaiah Thomas to rank 8th on NBA's All-Time Assist List

Kyrie Irving goes vocal about Brooklyn Nets' struggles this season

Kyrie Irving flatout saying this Nets team isn’t enough and they need more pieces



(Via @TimBontemps). pic.twitter.com/PVA6P6PRT4 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 16, 2020

Also Read | Kyle Kuzma has no plans of leaving the Lakers amidst trade speculation

Tyron Lue opens up about LeBron James - Kyrie Irving relationship

Also Read | LeBron James slams critics for calling Carmelo Anthony and him 'washed up' last season

Tyron Lue, who is widely regarded for ushering a golden era in Cleveland, opened up about the relationship shared between LeBron James and Kyrie Irving back when they played together in 2016. In an interview with Joe Vardon of The Athletic, Tyron Lue said, “It wasn’t a bad relationship though. LeBron really did a good job of taking him under his wing and just, Kyrie was young. A young superstar. LeBron taught him how to be a professional, how to carry yourself, take care of your body, things like that. Because Kyrie always had all the talent. I always said Kyrie never had an offensive weakness. I thought they did a great job together. I think Kyrie winning a championship and us going to three straight finals and now you want to take that chance or opportunity to have your own team and see what it’s like to carry a young team or franchise — and there’s nothing wrong with that. We all want to grow.”

Also Read | Dwight Howard claims that he has a total of 25 pet snakes back home

Kyrie Irving impresses on Brooklyn Nets return

21 PTS

10-11 FG

4 REB

3 AST



Great to have you back, @KyrieIrving pic.twitter.com/5LtrEIvhVa — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 13, 2020

Also Read | Paul George dismisses Montrezl Harrell's claim of power struggle within Clippers squad