James Harden And Russell Westbrook Combined Net Worth: How Much Is The Rockets Duo Worth?

James Harden and Russell Westbrook led the Houston Rockets together last season, making it to the 2020 NBA playoffs. While reports have hinted a possible Westbrook trade, their time together in Houston has led to a 44-28 record win-loss record so far. Both Harden and Westbrook are signed to expensive contracts with the franchise and here's a look at how much the Rockets stars are worth in 2020.

James Harden net worth

As per Forbes, Harden is currently worth $47.7 million. In 2017, the 31-year-old signed a $171 million extension with the team, which is valid till the 2022-23 season. According to reports, he will be paid $47 million in its final year. He is also signed to Adidas on a 13-year deal (2015) which is reportedly worth $200 million.

He has also partnered with Amazon, which sells his "go-to workout" items. This includes his products from the lines he endorses – Adidas and BodyArmor. Last year in July, Harden the 2018 NBA MVP paid close to $15,000,000 for a small share in MLS' Houston Dynamo. He currently ranks 17th on Forbes 'The World's Highest-Paid Athletes 2020' list.

Russell Westbrook net worth

With his $207 million contract, Westbrook stands 12th on the World's Highest-Paid Athletes 2020 list. As of now, Forbes lists his net worth at $53.7 million. He was traded to the Rockets last year after he played with the Oklahoma City Thunder for 11 seasons. He signed the five-year $207 million extension in 2017, which is the league's biggest contract yet.

He has a deal with Nike's Jordan Brand, which he extended for ten years in 2017. The brand gave him his first signature shoe in 2018. Along with his lucrative Nike deal, Westbrook also owns five car dealerships in Los Angeles which are worth millions as per Forbes.

Together, the Rockets' superstar pairing is worth $101.4 million.

Rockets’ Russell Westbrook wants out of Houston, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 12, 2020

Houston Rockets trade rumour

As per The Athletic's Shams Charania, Westbrook wants out of Houston and has asked for a trade. As of now, the 32-year-old is linked to the LA Clippers and New York Knicks. Harden, however, is locked in for the next season, even pushing for the team to discuss plans for their immediate future.

