James Harden And Russell Westbrook 'express Concern' About Rockets Future Plans

The Houston Rockets were eliminated after a 1-4 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers during the NBA 2020 playoffs. While Russell Westbrook and James Harden are two of the league's top scorers, the performances were slightly inconsistent during the postseason. Over the off-season, the team parted ways with GM Daryl Morey and head coach Mike D'Antoni. Per recent reports, Harden and Westbrook are apparently concerned with the team's future plans.

James Harden and Russell Westbrook are concerned about the Houston Rockets

James Harden is committed to the Rockets and is “locked in” for the season, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/jgWKVADehG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 12, 2020

Per reports, both Harden and Russell have been expressing "concern about the direction of the franchise" after both Morey and D'Antoni departed. While no news has been confirmed, Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported that team's governor Tilman Fertitta, GM Rafael Stone and coach Stephen Silas are worried that their star guards' commitment towards the organization might be "wavering".

Harden apparently asked the Rockets front office to work on building a stronger championship contender. Westbrook, on the other hand, wanted to focus on the team's coaching search. Both were "on board" with the team's decision to hire Silas. Previously, Silas worked as an assistant for the Dallas Mavericks.

Russell Westbrook to Clippers?

Breaking: Russell Westbrook wants to leave the Rockets, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/dMGVWKX5QE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 12, 2020

After months of speculation, The Athletic's Shams Charania stated Westbrook wants to get out of the Rockets. Reports also add that he has requested a trade. As of now, the guard has been linked to the LA Clippers and New York Knicks. As per reports, Daryl Morey's stepping down may be what triggered a Westbrook trade.

The Knicks – who have reportedly been fixated on OKC Thunder's Chris Paul and Indiana Pacers' Victor Oladipo – could be interested in a big deal if it involves Westbrook. The deal could be difficult to finalize, especially with players like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on the Clippers roster. This week, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer spoke about both the Knicks and Clippers involved in a Westbrook trade, though nothing can be confirmed just yet.

James Harden trade

"I'm told Philadelphia is expected to be interested in and pursue James Harden"



Our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports a Harden move for Houston is currently a non-starter. pic.twitter.com/7JaZH69WLt — Stadium (@Stadium) November 3, 2020

(Image credits: AP)