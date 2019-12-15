James Harden And Russell Westbrook Don't Trust Each Other, According To Jay Williams

According to ESPN analyst Jay Williams, Houston Rockets' James Harden and Russell Westbrook have some trust issues. Williams showed a clip of the Rockets vs Cleveland Cavaliers game to make his points. He also called it the days biggest story and compared it to a Drake song. He highlighted a moment with only 5 seconds left on the clock. Harden appeared to look at Westbrook but hesitated to make a pass despite him being wide open. Harden passed the ball to Westbrook, who missed the shot.

NBA 2019-20: 'James Harden And Russell Westbrook Have Trust Issues' – Jay Williams

.@RealJayWilliams is sensing some serious trust issues between James Harden and Russell Westbrook. And it's showing on the court. pic.twitter.com/kiTcAtybrK — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 12, 2019

Williams pointed out that it is a major issue for the Rockets as the game draws to an end. William also implied that Harden thought twice before passing the ball to Westbrook. He thinks that Harden must be wondering if he can trust his number two and if Westbrook can't shoot, Harden would not want him on the Rockets' roster as it does not suit their offence. Hence, Williams believes there are trust issues. Many fans did not agree with Williams on social media. Many believed that Williams was overreacting and is reading too much into one clip. Many thought that there was no real story in Williams' analysis and they assumed Harden was in takeover mode. Fans also thought that trust issues could not be analysed on the basis of one short clip.

Even though Williams believes the duo might have issues, Westbrook did not seem to have any problem while teaming up with Harden. In an interview with a sports channel in July, Westbrook spoke about both of them being aware of their one-goal – winning the NBA Championship. He added that someone has to sacrifice, and he is okay with that. Westbrook also said that he has no problem playing 'off the ball'.

