James Harden Explains Why He Wore Controversial ‘Blue Lives Matter’ Mask

Houston Rockets superstar James Harden began trending on social media on Thursday night and it wasn't because he recently entered the NBA bubble. The Rockets shooting guard was spotted wearing a controversial mask that featured the United States flag with a blue line and a Punisher skull on top. The 'James Harden Blue Lives Matter mask' sent netizens into meltdown with fans asking, "Why did James Harden wear Blue Lives Matter mask?", but Harden himself addressed the media for his reason behind wearing the Blue Lives Matter mask.

Why did James Harden wear Blue Lives matter mask?

With the James Harden mask trending online, reporters asked the eight-time NBA All-Star about his decision to wear the Blue Lives Matter mask. The answer to "Why did James Harden wear Blue Lives Matter mask"? was revealed by the 31-year-old himself. In a Zoom call with ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, Harden explained that the mask was not meant as a political statement and that he only wore it because it was a long mask that covered his beard.

James Harden said wearing this mask -- associated with "Blue Lives Matter" -- was not meant to make a political statement. He said he wore it because it covers his beard and wasn't aware of the association. https://t.co/tz2EsAbs6h — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) July 17, 2020

Harden added, "I thought it looked cool. That was it". The Rockets star also went on to admit that he's contemplating how to voice his support for the Black Lives Matter campaign while at the NBA bubble. Harden is also considering to use a message on his jersey and concluded by stating that he is in favour of the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests that followed in the aftermath of George Floyd's death.

James Harden Blue Lives Matter mask causes havoc on social media

Having arrived at the NBA bubble on Thursday night, fans on social media questioned James Harden's choice of mask. The official Twitter account of the Houston Rockets posted a picture of the former MVP in a mask that is often used as a pro-police symbol. The James Harden Blue Lives Matter mask also pictured a Punisher skull, which has often been associated with far-right extremist groups. NBA fans on Twitter were quick to slam Harden for his choice of mask.

A number of NBA stars throughout the league have been vocal in their support of the Black Lives Matter movement. To show their support to the cause, the NBA also agreed to paint “Black Lives Matter” on the courts in Orlando. The Rockets will begin their NBA season restart on July 31, in a game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Image Credits - Houston Rockets Twitter