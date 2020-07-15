James Harden Squashes Coronavirus Rumours, Arrives At NBA Bubble In Orlando: WATCH

Five days ago, the Houston Rockets arrived at the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida sans star guards James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Following the Rockets' arrival, rumours about both superstars having coronavirus swirled. After the Russell Westbrook coronavirus rumours were confirmed by Westbrook himself, fans assumed that Harden too has contacted the virus.

James Harden COVID-19 rumours: James Harden arrives in Orlando following coronavirus rumours

The Beard has arrived! 🛬 pic.twitter.com/WrTZMclEDh — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) July 15, 2020

Harden arrives in Orlando five days after Rockets, squashes James Harden COVID-19 rumours

On Tuesday (Wednesday IST) Houston Rockets shared a video of Harden arriving at NBA's Walt Disney World Resort campus in Orlando, Florida. The team and Harden are yet to reveal the reason for Harden's late arrival. The Rockets superstar arrived a day after Russell Westbrook confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19 before the Rockets left for Walt Disney World. Harden will have to go through the 48-hour quarantine in his hotel room like all other players and staff before joining his team for practice.

Russell Westbrook coronavirus news confirmed amid James Harden COVID-19 rumours

Russell Westbrook will need to test negative twice before being cleared to travel to join the rest of the team in Orlando. While he was supposed to arrive this week, ESPN reported that no date for Westbrook's travel has been set. Luc Mbah a Moute, who was signed as a replacement for Thabo Sefolosha also did not travel to the NBA bubble. Sefolosha opted out of the NBA restart a few weeks ago. Sefolosha had also confirmed that some of his teammates have COVID-19.

Houston Rockets schedule for the NBA restart

Houston Rockets schedule



July 31: @ Mavericks

August 2: Bucks

August 4: @ Trail Blazers

August 6: Lakers

August 9: @ Kings

August 11: @ Spurs

August 12: Pacers

August 14: 76ers#WholeNewGame — 👑 𝟒𝟎𝟒 𝐋𝐄𝐆𝐈𝐎𝐍 👑 #𝐁𝐋𝐌 ✊🏾 (@ATLSportsNut_20) June 30, 2020

The Rockets were ranked sixth in the Western Conference with a 40-24 win-loss record before the league was suspended on March 11 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Before the league suspended, James Harden was averaging a league-leading 34.4 points, 6.4 assists and 7.4 rebounds per game, while Westbrook was scoring 27.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game. The Rockets will begin their NBA season by playing against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, July 31.

(Image source: Houston Rockets official Twitter account – @HoustonRockets)