James Harden Will End Up Scoring 98 Points In A Game This NBA Season, Says TV Presenter

Houston Rockets have made a great start to the season with 10-3 record and the team is very much on road to put themselves in as a strong challenger for this season's NBA title. The reason behind such a great start for Rockets has been James Harden.

James Harden stats

For the third consecutive season, Harden is leading the league in points per game. He is averaging 39.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 7.8 assists on the season. He is also shooting 41.7% from the field, 33.2% from beyond the three-point arc and 88.1% from the free-throw line.

Jalen Rose on James Harden

Former NBA player and current ESPN analyst Jalen Rose believes Houston Rockets superstar James Harden is going to erupt for 98 points in a game this year. Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points in a game back in 1962. Kobe Bryant dropped 81 points on the Toronto Raptors in 2006.

Speaking on a US show he said that by calling him the most unique scorer in the history of the NBA here’s what I mean by that.

Rose said that Harden has led the league in total threes made, total free throws made, in assists, and in total points and no other player at any point in their careers would be able to say that that’s how dynamic James Harden is.

James Harden best performance

He also added that with this level of aggression he is going to have a night when he actually gets on fire. He’s going to have a 90-point game this year. Harden’s career-high in points in one game was 61, set twice last season. This year, he reached the 59 points mark on October 30 in Washington.

With Harden and Russell Westbrook slowly gelling together and leading the charge, the other teams in the conference are in for trouble for the rest of the league.