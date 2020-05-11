James Jordan Murder Story Covered In The Last Dance, Media Conspiracy Theories Debunked

The tragic murder of Michael Jordan's father, James Jordan is believed to have widely affected Jordan's NBA career. While his temporary retirement from the NBA is speculated to a direct consequence, the James Jordan murder in 1993 still haunts the NBA legend, as per his documentary, The Last Dance. Despite the murder appearing to be an open-and-shut case, almost 27 years on from the incident, the case remains unsolved to date.

Also Read | Dennis Rodman Recalls Unusual First Meeting With North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un In 2013

Episode 7 of The Last Dance saw Michael Jordan address the murder of his father and how his family coped with the sad news. Jordan said, "We tried to backtrack what his actions were. He left a certain day, he was driving back. He just got tired, and instead of driving, he just pulled off and took a nap. Next thing you know, things happened the way they happened.”

James Jordan murder: James Jordan killers not found?

In July 1993, James Jordan visited Wilmington, North Carolina to attend the funeral of a former co-worker. According to reports, on July 22, he left for Charlotte, where he was supposed to board the flight to Chicago. During the long drive, James Jordan is believed to have stopped on the side of the road in order to rest, which Jordan confirmed.

However, while asleep in his Lexus SC400, he was murdered by two 18-year-old men, Daniel Andre Green and Larry Martin Demery. Publications in Chicago reported one of the two men fired to James Jordan's heart. His body was recovered in a swamp near the border between North and South Carolina nearly three weeks after the incident. Meanwhile, his car was found on a road outside Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Today in 1993 James Jordan is laid to rest in North Carolina. 2 months later Michael Jordan retires from the NBA pic.twitter.com/8DeOV0uBBo — Steven James (@TheLaunchMag) August 16, 2016

Green and Demery were charged with first-degree murder and were handed a life sentence. However, till date, the murder remains unsolved as both Green and Demery claim it was the other who pulled the trigger. Daniel Andre Green's attorney's even claimed that his client was merely helping Demery with the crime.

James Jordan murder: Michael Jordan dad killers were from mafia? Michael Jordan gambling debt conspiracy

Despite authorities finding no evidence to link the duo to the mafia, almost immediately after the James Jordan murder, media began speculating the murder could have been a well-planned criminal activity. Back in the early 1990s, Michael Jordan made the headlines multiple times for his gambling adventures. Many publications suggested Jordan was addicted to gambling and had a gambling debt to the mob, who might have killed James Jordan to send a message to the NBA star.

“It did hurt,” Jordan said about the conspiracy theory in The Last Dance. “But you had people that were throwing darts that hurt me anyway. It wasn’t from the people that I loved, or the people that knew me, or the people that cared. It was because of the people that got tired of me being on top.”

The conspiracy theories received major backing when Jordan retired from the NBA a few months later. Reports suggested then-NBA commissioner had suspended Jordan due to his gambling activities and hence he was forced to retire. However, this theory was debunked in the documentary.

Also Read | Michael Jordan Dad Killers: Father Asked Him To Forget Sports For Getting Suspended From School

Michael Jordan baseball career

Michael Jordan did retire in October 1993 citing he had lost the desire to play. Jordan wanted his father to witness his last NBA game and thought his retirement meant James Jordan witnessed Jordan lift his third career title before passing away. Jordan temporarily pursued a career in baseball and played in Minor League Baseball for the Chicago White Sox. His baseball career was short-lived as in March 1995 he announced his return to the NBA with the iconic 'I'm Back' fax.

MJ the baseball player:



127 games

.202 batting average

51 RBI

30 stolen bases

3 home runs pic.twitter.com/MEPx4uf6sg — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) May 11, 2020

Also Read | Michael Jordan dad killers: How And When Did James R. Jordan Die?

Jordan returned to win his second three-peat with the Bulls between 1996 and 1998. Episode 8 of The Last Dance explores the 1995-96 NBA Finals where Bulls beat the Seattle Supersonics in six games. Jordan's fourth title and the first since his father's death, Bulls clinched the title on Father's Day 1996 with Jordan family waving 'Happy Father's Day' from the stands.

Michael Jordan scored 22 points in Game 6 and also won the Final's MVP. Jordan dedicated the championship to his father before walking away into the locker room. Video footage shows Jordan sobbing as hugged a basketball in the Bulls locker room.

James Jordan murder: Michael Jordan wins 1996 NBA championship on Father's Day

Also Read | Michael Jordan gambling debt: Stories Explored In The Last Dance, Claims He Never Had A Problem