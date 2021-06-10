Last Updated:

Jay Williams Kevin Durant Feud: Analyst Has A Simple Response To KD's Strong Reaction

Jay Williams Kevin Durant feud: After Kevin Durrant called him out on social media, the ESPN analyst had his own crisp response for the Nets icon.

Written By
Devika Pawar
Jay Williams Kevin Durant

The NBA 2020-21 season has already moved on to the playoffs' Round 2, Brooklyn Nets facing Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference. However, Kevin Durant controversies are still there, this time with analyst Jay Williams. Durant and Willaims are currently at odds, the Nets star once again unhappy about the comments made. 

What happened between Jay Williams Kevin Durant? What did Kevin Durant say about Giannis?

After the semifinals Game 2, Durant went on to tweet about Williams, and why the ESPN analyst had him annoyed. Durant went on Twitter to slam Williams, who reportedly lied on national television. Williams has apparently lied on national television about an encounter at a Christmas party. Williams wrote about Giannis Antetokounmpo and compared him to Durant, to which Durant apparently came to him and told him to never compare him to the Greek Freak.  

"I’ll tell you a story real quick,” Williams said while on the Keyshawn JWill & Zubin show. "We’re at a holiday party for KD’s business and we’re all there, everyone’s hanging out. And I went on TV on ‘Get Up’ that day, and said, [Bucks star] ‘Giannis [Antetokounmpo] was destroying people in the league.’ And I said, ''When you think about Giannis, it’s [as if Anthony Davis] and Kevin Durant had a baby, to a degree". 

Durant, however, found out about what was said and made sure everyone knew his side of the story. "This is a F****n lie," Durant said on Instagram. "Jay Williams can NEVER speak for me, ever". He even went on Twitter, calling out Williams yet again. "Man will do anything to advance their careers in this media s***, wanting to be accepted by an industry that will dispose of you whenever they please. Keep me out of all that corny a** talk about who is better and legacy and all that dumb a** s***. I don’t even talk like that," he wrote, not mentioning Williams directly. 

However, Williams is sticking to his story. “I stand by my story,” Williams said on his show a day later. “I was probably wrong for sharing a personal story, but that’s what we do, we share personal stories". 

Nets vs Bucks series schedule

  • Game 3 – Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets – Thursday, 7:30 PM EST (Friday, 5:00 AM IST) – Fiserv Forum – ESPN
  • Game 4 – Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets – Sunday, June 13, 3:00 PM EST (Monday, June 14, 12:30 AM IST) – Fiserv Forum – ABC

(Image credits: Jay Williams, Kevin Durant Instagram)

