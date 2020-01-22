The Debate
UGLY Brawl Breaks Out During Tense Jayhawks Vs Wildcats Showdown

Basketball News

During the Kansas Jayhawks vs Kansas State Wildcats game on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST), Kansas Wildcats and Jayhawks break into an all-out brawl.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kansas basketball fight

During the Kansas Jayhawks vs Kansas State Wildcats game on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST), Allen Fieldhouse was turned into a fighting ring. With only a few seconds left in the game, players attacked each other and ended up spilling into the stands.

Kansas Jayhawks defeated Kansas State Wildcats in a 21-60 encounter. Here is how the Kansas basketball fight unfolded.

Kansas basketball fight: Kansas Jayhawks and Kansas State Wildcats turn Allen Fieldhouse into a fighting ring

The fight broke out after Jayhawks Silvio De Sousa blocked DaJuan Gordon's final attempt at a layup. The Jayhawks were already leading with a massive lead and were trying to draw out the final seconds of the game.

DaJuan Gordon stole the ball, but Sousa blocked him and walked over him. The action made Wildcats react violently and start the brawl. 

Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler's commentary on the Kansas basketball fight

Kansas basketball fight: Was Silvio De Sousa about to hurl a chair during the brawl?

While the brawl was going on, Silvio De Sousa was captured on video trying to hurl a chair, but someone pried it away from him before it was thrown. Officials reviewed the footage after things calmed down, and ejected De Sousa and everyone who came of the bench.

One second of the game was given back. Kansas State Wildcats were given a free throw attempt as a result of De Sousa's technical foul. University of Kansas head coach Bill Self gave his statement about the incident after the game. 

Bill Self comments on the embarrassing Kansas basketball fight

Published:
