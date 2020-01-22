UGLY Brawl Breaks Out During Tense Jayhawks Vs Wildcats Showdown

During the Kansas Jayhawks vs Kansas State Wildcats game on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST), Allen Fieldhouse was turned into a fighting ring. With only a few seconds left in the game, players attacked each other and ended up spilling into the stands.

Kansas Jayhawks defeated Kansas State Wildcats in a 21-60 encounter. Here is how the Kansas basketball fight unfolded.

Benches emptied at the end of the Kansas State-Kansas game. pic.twitter.com/zWv46h3RJC — ESPN (@espn) January 22, 2020

The fight broke out after Jayhawks Silvio De Sousa blocked DaJuan Gordon's final attempt at a layup. The Jayhawks were already leading with a massive lead and were trying to draw out the final seconds of the game.

DaJuan Gordon stole the ball, but Sousa blocked him and walked over him. The action made Wildcats react violently and start the brawl.

Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler's commentary on the Kansas basketball fight

An all-out brawl just happened. pic.twitter.com/73MBmr0RNf — Riley Gates (@Riley_Gates) January 22, 2020

Alternate analysis of the Kansas fight pic.twitter.com/TaE5VFrynH — Barstool Sports (@BarstoolsTweets) January 22, 2020

Kansas basketball fight: Was Silvio De Sousa about to hurl a chair during the brawl?

A fight broke out to close out the Sunflower Showdown. Punches were flying, and Silvio De Sousa is seen picking up a chair. pic.twitter.com/4eQD4Jsd4A — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) January 22, 2020

While the brawl was going on, Silvio De Sousa was captured on video trying to hurl a chair, but someone pried it away from him before it was thrown. Officials reviewed the footage after things calmed down, and ejected De Sousa and everyone who came of the bench.

One second of the game was given back. Kansas State Wildcats were given a free throw attempt as a result of De Sousa's technical foul. University of Kansas head coach Bill Self gave his statement about the incident after the game.

Bill Self comments on the embarrassing Kansas basketball fight

Bill Self says, "I know we were in the wrong" in terms of the KU-KSU melee. "That was an embarrassment in our part for the role that we played in it." Self says there will be consequences he's handing down tomorrow. — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) January 22, 2020

