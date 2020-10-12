Jeanie Buss Net Worth: How Much Is The Celebrated Lakers President Worth In 2020?

Los Angeles Lakers clinched their 17th NBA championship on Sunday after Game 6 win over the Miami Heat. LeBron James-led Lakers dominated the game, especially the first half, as they eventually ran out comfortable 106-93 winners. With the NBA title, Lakers president Jeanie Buss became the first woman-controlling owner of a franchise to win a championship. Daughter of the late Lakers owner Jerry Buss, Jeanie her served as an executive role at the franchise since 2013, before which she played an active part in the management of the team.

JOB'S FINISHED: YOUR LOS ANGELES LAKERS ARE NBA CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/Dnxtgt9i1d — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 12, 2020

Jeanie Buss net worth

According to WealthyPersons, the Jeanie Buss net worth figure is 2020 is around $540 million. Неr mаіn ѕоurсе оf іnсоmе hаѕ bееn hеr buѕіnеѕѕ vеnturеѕ іn ѕроrtѕ mаnаgеmеnt оf the Lоѕ Аngеlеѕ Lаkеrѕ. In 2011, Buss was named as one of the few powerful women in sports management by Forbes. Simultaneously, ESPN named her as one of the most powerful women in the NBA.

Before I left LA to join the team in Orlando, I notice a few houses in the neighborhood with Purple lights in their windows. Didn’t know if it was a coincidence or there was a theme. Either way I like it a lot. 💜 #PurpleandGold pic.twitter.com/084bweBGTt — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) October 11, 2020

Jeanie Buss professional career

According to reports, Buss has worked with the Los Angeles Lakers since 1995, mostly working under the leadership of her father Jerry Buss. She started her career in sports management as the General Manager of the now-defunct Los Angeles Strings, which participated in World TeamTennis. Buss then became the owner of the Los Angeles Blades, which played in Roller Hockey International from 1993–1997.

After the death of her father in 2013, his 66% stake in the Lakers was distributed equally among his six children. The same year, she assumed the of the president of the Lakers and continued managing team operations with her brother Jim, who continued as executive VP of basketball operations. Jim Buss resigned from his role in 2017.

Jeanie Buss made several key decisions during her tenure as the president of the Lakers. The 59-year-old fired Mitch Kupchak as General Manager, replacing him with current GM Rob Pelinka. Buss even brought Lakers legend Magic Johnson back to the franchise as the President of Basketball Operations. Johnson left his post after a poor 2018-19 season.

Arguably the most important decision Jeanie Buss made at the Lakers was bringing LeBron James to Los Angeles from Cleveland Cavaliers. The same year the Lakers signed Frank Vogel as the head coach. After a dismal last season, where the Lakers missed out playoffs qualification for the first time since 2005, Buss went onto acquire Anthony Davis from San Antonio Spurs. Davis and LeBron worked like magic as they spearheaded the Lakers to the playoffs as the best side in the Western Conference.

The Lakers made to the finals, dropping just three games. They went onto clinch the title after a 4-2 series win over Eastern champions Miami Heat.

Jeanie Buss personal life

The 59-year-old married volleyball player Steve Timmons in 1990. The couple separated in 1993. In 1999, she began dating then-Lakers head coach Phil Jackson. The couple announced their engagement in January 2012. They ended their engagement in 2016 via separate Twitter announcements.

