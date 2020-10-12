LeBron James FaceTimes Mother Gloria Right After Winning Fourth NBA Championship Title

Los Angeles Lakers players made sure they had an epic celebration after securing their record-equalling NBA championship on Sunday. The Lakers beat Miami Heat, 106-93, in Game 6, to bring the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy to Los Angeles for the first time since Kobe Bryant did so in 2010.

LeBron FaceTimes mother, dedicated fourth NBA title to Gloria Marie James

While the likes of J.R. Smith and Dwight Howard were busy streaming the team celebration live on Instagram, LeBron James stepped took a moment to FaceTime with his mother, Gloria Marie James. The 35-year-old was captured by the reporters speaking to his mother on the phone, as he puffed on a celebratory championship cigar.

Lakers’ LeBron James to Gloria James after winning fourth title: “There’s nothing that can stop me. This s—- right here is nothing compared to the s—- you had to go through. God is good. I hope I continue to make you proud, mom.” pic.twitter.com/l9s9ihqwkI — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) October 12, 2020

While the conversation was not entirely picked up by the camera microphones, LeBron James could be heard thanking his mother for raising him. The 35-year-old even thanked her for everything she went through in doing that. "Everything that you have been through, everything that I've seen, it's nothing that can stop me," LeBron said during the call. "Cause this sh*t right here, this is nothing compared to the sh*t you had to go through. God is good, God is great. I hope I continue to make you proud mom."

LeBron James picked up his fourth NBA Finals MVP on Sunday, after leading his side from the front against the resilient Miami Heat. The 35-year-old scored a 28-point triple-double (14 rebounds and 10 assists) in Lakers' Game 6 win. The four-time NBA champion moved past NBA greats like Shaquille O'Neal, Magic Johnson and Tim Duncan (three each), and two behind the all-time record of six, held by NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Lakers vs Heat highlights

Los Angeles Lakers blew Miami Heat out of the park right from the first whistle. The Heat were outplayed in pretty much every aspect on the court, including a dismal Q2 which they lost 36-16. While Miami did manage to cut the deficit in the second half, it was all a little too late for Jimmy Butler and co. Lakers' Anthony Davis finished the game with 19 points, 15 rebounds and three assists. Meanwhile, Rajon Rondo came from the bench to score 19 points in just 30 minutes of play.

As for the Heat, Bam Adebayo led the scoring with 25 points, in otherwise an underwhelming performance from the team. Jimmy Butler managed just 12 points, 7 rebounds and eight assists.

(Image Credits: Ben Golliver Twitter)