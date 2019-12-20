The Debate
Jimmy Butler 'ghosted' Houston Rockets During The Trade Season Before Joining Miami Heat

Basketball News

Reports: Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler had agreed to move to Houston Rockets in the last trade season, only for the move to collapse at the last moment.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler has truly helped Miami Heat up the ante in the ongoing NBA season. The former Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves star has been in fine form this year as Miami Heat find themselves in the mix for a playoff spot this year. However, things could have been so much different had Jimmy Butler made the switch to Houston Rockets in the off season.

Jimmy Butler compared to LeBron 'King' James

Before Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler ghosted Houston Rockets in free agency 

As per reports from ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, Jimmy Butler was close to making the switch from the 76ers to Houston Rockets. However, Miami Heat swooped in at the death to bring the player to the South of Florida. Macmahon added that Houston Rockets wanted to pay Jimmy Butler the four-year max and but the player ghosted them.

Can Miami Heat make the playoffs this season?

Published:
