Jimmy Fallon Gets Teary-eyed While Remembering Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant

Popular talk show host Jimmy Fallon spoke up about the passing away of NBA legend (and Fallon's close friend) - Kobe Bryant. Jimmy Fallon could not hold back his tears as he recalled the beautiful memories he shared with the late Lakers legend. Find out what Jimmy Fallon had to say about the first time he met with five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant.

FC Barcelona pay tribute to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

Prior to today’s training session, the team held a minute of silence in memory of @kobebryant and his daughter, Gianna. pic.twitter.com/KwuXxPwhPc — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 28, 2020

Jimmy Fallon gets emotional while talking about a beer run with young Kobe Bryant

Jimmy Fallon and Kobe Bryant reminiscing on the time they made a beer run together when Kobe was a rookie and Jimmy was an unknown standup comic. pic.twitter.com/jU7HQ7u3qT — Yoni (@OriginalYoni) January 28, 2020

In the recent episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the host recalled, “So we saved the party, we say goodnight and of course Kobe went on to become a legend. Five NBA titles, two Olympic gold medals, 18 All-Star appearances. One of the most brilliant and respected players in NBA history. And when we ran into each other over the years, we’d laugh about the time that we first met. We’d laugh at all the good things that have happened since. And we’d laugh about how much fun it was to raise kids, all the stupid mistakes we made trying to figure out how to be good dads.”

Jimmy Fallon went on to add, “Kobe had four daughters and I had two daughters, and today he and one of his daughters are gone. But I think I knew Kobe well enough to know that he rose to any challenge by digging deeper and getting back to work. So let’s honour Kobe, Gianna and the other lives that were lost yesterday by following his example. Love your family, love your teammates and outwork everyone else in the gym.”

Jimmy Fallon tears up while remembering Kobe Bryant

I will remember you 24/8. pic.twitter.com/9IdJTbFPN2 — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) January 28, 2020

