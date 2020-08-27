Joe Biden Backs NBA Teams' Boycott In Protest Against Jacob Blake Shooting

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden lauded NBA, MLB and MLS teams for showing "moral leadership" in boycotting games in protest against the shooting of Jacob Blake. The 29-year-old unarmed African-American was shot in the back at least seven times by a police officer in Wisconsin. Once again highlighting the deeply rooted problem of racial violence in America, the shooting sparked protests and unrest in Wisconsin.

Several NBA players expressed their disgust with the brutal shooting on social media. However, the players made a strong statement by boycotting all scheduled playoff games on Wednesday night. It started with Milwaukee Bucks' decision to not take the floor for Game against Orlando Magic. Subsequently, in consensus with the National Basketball Player's Association (NBPA), the league announced that the three first-round playoff games have been postponed. The same will be rescheduled for another date.

"The NBA and the NBPA today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games - MIL-ORL, HOU-OKC and LAL-POR have been postponed,” the NBA tweeted. “Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled," the lead statement read.

Joe Biden addresses 'Jacob Blake shooting'

Joe Biden released a video message of Wednesday night where he condemned the Wisconsin shooting and also noted that he spoke to Blake's family about the unfortunate incident. "I spoke to Jacob's mom and dad, sister and other members of the family, just a little bit earlier," Biden said in the video posted to Twitter. "And I told them: Justice must and will be done. You know, our hearts are with his family, especially his children. It's horrible what they saw, watching their father get shot."

Biden further explained that the outrage against the shooting is justified, but the violent form of protest, which damages government property and causes unrest, should be stopped.

Once again, a Black man — Jacob Blake — was shot by the police. In front of his children. It makes me sick.



Is this the country we want to be?



Needless violence won’t heal us. We need to end the violence — and peacefully come together to demand justice. pic.twitter.com/WdNqrxA3PK — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 26, 2020

After NBA announced that Wednesday's games have been postponed in light of Jacob Blake's shooting, Joe Biden said, "This moment demands moral leadership. And these players answered by standing up, speaking out, and using their platform for good. Now is not the time for silence."

Several games in Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball were also postponed due to players opting against taking the field as a sign of protest. The MLS game between Inter Miami and Atlanta United and subsequently, another four games were postponed. MLB also postponed three games - Dodgers vs Giants, Padres vs Mariners and Brewers vs Reds. WNBA followed suit by postponing the three games scheduled for Wednesday.

Remarkable scenes here tonight. Inter Miami-Atlanta United is not going ahead. Both sets of players taking a team photo before walking off pic.twitter.com/bzQ5ovoS6F — Chris Wittyngham (@ChrisWittyngham) August 27, 2020

Joe Biden was not the only one to show his support to the form of protest the athletes have adopted. Senator Bernie Sanders also tweeted out support for the players for their solidarity against racial injustice.

I strongly support the NBA, WNBA and MLB players who are striking for racial justice. Real change takes place when people come together and demand it. It is time for the police who shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back to be fired, arrested and prosecuted. Now. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 27, 2020

Governor of Wisconsin, Tony Evers said he was in agreement with the bold step taken by the Bucks and rest of the NBA:

"It is imperative for the Wisconsin State Legislature to reconvene after months of inaction and take up meaningful measures to address issues of police accountability, brutality, and criminal justice reform."



I couldn’t agree more. Thank you, @Bucks. https://t.co/TvIiVsmuHX — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 27, 2020

Former US President Barack Obama congratulated the Milwaukee Bucks for their bold stance against racism. He even applauded LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers for constantly propagating the message "Black Lives Matter" and setting the right example. However, Obama said it is not imperative for the rest of the institutions in the nation come together to bring about the necessary change in the society.

I commend the players on the @Bucks for standing up for what they believe in, coaches like @DocRivers, and the @NBA and @WNBA for setting an example. It’s going to take all our institutions to stand up for our values. pic.twitter.com/rUGETgAt7P — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 27, 2020

(Image Credits: AP)