Joel Embiid Extends His Support To Karl-Anthony Towns Amid Coronavirus Crisis

A day ago, Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns posted a video on his Instagram account, informing everyone about his parent’s condition after testing positive for COVID-19. While Karl-Anthony Towns’ father has been discharged from the hospital, his mother’s condition has worsened over the week. After Towns shared the video, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid posted a positive message for him on Twitter.

Karl-Anthony Towns mother: Joel Embiid offers his support to KAT

We’re with you brother!!! We’ll keep praying @KarlTowns — Joel “Do a 180” Embiid??? (@JoelEmbiid) March 25, 2020

Karl-Anthony Towns mother: Karl-Anthony Towns urges everyone to take COVID-19 seriously in latest Instagram update

In his video, Towns revealed that his mother’s condition weakened after getting better. As her lungs are ‘getting worse’, she was put on ventilator support before being put in a medically induced coma. Towns also added that he wants everyone to take the virus seriously, hoping that his story would help someone else. He tried to end the video on a hopeful note, believing that his mother would overcome the virus, as would so many others.

Joel Embiid donated $500 thousand for COVID-19 relief

Philadelphia 76ers star @JoelEmbiid has decided to pledge $500K to COVID-19 medical relief—to help survival and protection efforts in the community. AND he’s committed to helping Sixers employees who will suffer financial hardship in light of the franchise’s salary reductions. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) March 24, 2020

Joel Embiid fight with Karl-Anthony Towns got them both suspended in November

Gersson Rosas says the Wolves are “disappointed” in the 2-game suspension. They support Towns moving forward. pic.twitter.com/wAVsxnV8OZ — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) October 31, 2019

EMBIID VS. TOWNS RING THE DAMN BELL pic.twitter.com/Y7glrNEA8x — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 31, 2019

Their brawl happened during a Timberwolves vs 76ers game in November. Joel Embiid and Towns threw punches and wrestled on the court before the officials got involved and cleared the benched. A day later, both players were suspended for two games. Joel Embiid and KAT continued their brawl on social media. However, it was later reported that their fight was not personal.

