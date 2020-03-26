The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Joel Embiid Extends His Support To Karl-Anthony Towns Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Basketball News

After Karl-Anthony Towns shared the details of his mother's condition, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid posted a positive message for him on Twitter.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Joel Embiid

A day ago, Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns posted a video on his Instagram account, informing everyone about his parent’s condition after testing positive for COVID-19. While Karl-Anthony Towns’ father has been discharged from the hospital, his mother’s condition has worsened over the week. After Towns shared the video, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid posted a positive message for him on Twitter.

Also read | Karl-Anthony Towns mother: Karl-Anthony Towns parents coronavirus update

Karl-Anthony Towns mother: Joel Embiid offers his support to KAT

Also read | NBA: Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns brawl on court & social media

Karl-Anthony Towns mother: Karl-Anthony towns parents coronavirus update 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karl-Anthony Towns (@karltowns) on

Also read | Joel Embiid fight with Karl Anthony-Towns dates back to 2016

Karl-Anthony Towns mother: Karl-Anthony Towns urges everyone to take COVID-19 seriously in latest Instagram update

In his video, Towns revealed that his mother’s condition weakened after getting better. As her lungs are ‘getting worse’, she was put on ventilator support before being put in a medically induced coma. Towns also added that he wants everyone to take the virus seriously, hoping that his story would help someone else. He tried to end the video on a hopeful note, believing that his mother would overcome the virus, as would so many others.

Joel Embiid donated $500 thousand for COVID-19 relief

Joel Embiid fight with Karl-Anthony Towns got them both suspended in November

Their brawl happened during a Timberwolves vs 76ers game in November. Joel Embiid and Towns threw punches and wrestled on the court before the officials got involved and cleared the benched. A day later, both players were suspended for two games. Joel Embiid and KAT continued their brawl on social media. However, it was later reported that their fight was not personal.

Also read | Joel Embiid fight with Karl-Anthony Towns: Players suspended after brawl

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
COVID19: CASES IN DELHI RISE TO 36
Rahul Gandhi
RAHUL GANDHI BACKS RELIEF PLAN
Sitharaman
DBT PACKAGE
Rohit sharma
ROHIT URGES PEOPLE TO STAY HOME
Health ministry
HEALTH MINISTRY ON CORONA MYTH
Trump
TRUMP SLAMS WHO