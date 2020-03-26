Karl-Anthony Towns' Mother Remains In Coma, While His Father Recovers From Coronavirus

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns posted a video on Instagram to his story with fans, urging everyone to take coronavirus pandemic seriously. Last week, both of his parents fell sick, and were tested for COVID-19. While Karl Anthony Towns’ father has been released from the hospital, his mother’s condition continued to deteriorate.

Karl-Anthony Towns mother: KAT shares his story on Instagram

Karl-Anthony Towns mother coronavirus: Towns opens up about his parent's condition via Instagram

In his video, Towns said that his parents fell sick week, after which he and his sister asked them to get tested for COVID-19. After the visit, his mother started feeling better and his father was released from the hospital. However, his mother, Jacqueline Cruz’s conditioned worsened over the course of the week.

Karl-Anthony Towns mother coronavirus: Jacqueline Cruz’s health worsened

Karl-Anthony Towns did not confirm if their tests had come back positive or not. When she had last talked to Towns, her health has improved. He was later informed that her health went ‘sideways’ quick, and had been put on the ventilator because her lungs were ‘getting worse’. Cruz was confused by the situation, and Towns revealed that he was trying to encourage her constantly while staying positive. Soon after that, she was placed in a medically induced coma, which was when Karl-Anthony Towns last talked to her. Their days have been ‘rough’ and all Towns has been trying to his best while staying strong for his family.

Karl-Anthony Towns mother: Towns asks everyone to take coronavirus seriously

Though KAT shared his story, his message was about people understanding the seriousness of the virus. He posted the video hoping that his story could help someone, and provide them with the right information. Towns could be referring to the conspiracy theories regarding the virus in the USA, stating that the disease is a hoax.

Karl-Anthony Towns mother: Timberwolves star sends his love and prayers to everyone in the time of crisis

In the end, Towns sent love to everyone else’s families, hoping that everyone pulls through during these tough times. He promised to get back up no matter what life throws at him, and hoped everyone else does so too. Towns believes that his mother is the strongest woman he knows, and is positive she will beat the virus. Towns grew up in New Jersey, where his parents still continue to live. New York and New Jersey have been at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak in the USA.

According to reports, the USA has recorded more than 60,000 COVID-19 cases, with 1027 deaths. The pandemic has put the entire country on lockdown, while authorities are trying to control its spread. The NBA suspended the ongoing season on March 11, after Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, a total of 14 NBA members have been confirmed to have been infected. As a result, the league’s return has also been pushed forward to June, though no dates have been confirmed.

