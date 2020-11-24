John Wall Reportedly ANGRY After Wizards' Attempted Russell Westbrook Trade

John Wall, who last played an NBA game in 2018, has been with the Washington Wizards his entire career. While the fans have been patiently waiting for his return, recent rumours threw his name into the Russell Westbrook trade conversation. Though subsequent reports stated that Washington does not plan on trading Wall, the 30-year-old is apparently "pissed" at the franchise as a result.

John Wall trade request apparently upset the Washington Wizards star

Per reports, Wall is unhappy with his name being dangled in trade rumours. He has now reportedly requested a trade after the team planned to send him to the Houston Rockets. David Aldridge of The Athletic wrote about the situation, stating how it's "no surprise" Wall wants out of the Wizards.

As per Aldrige, Wall had been back for some time when he heard the team talking about moving him to the Rockets for Russell Westbrook. In response, Wall was apparently "pissed", wanting to move out of Washington. However, the team might not trade him, especially since the trade talks never gained any traction.

As Rockets/Wizards talks on Russell Westbrook-for-John Wall stall, Wall has made it clear he wants trade out of Washington to happen, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

However, reports clarified that Wizards' General Manager Tommy Sheppard stated their team does not intend to trade Wall. "There's no plans to trade John. ... It's a new story with John and [Bradley Beal]. It's not a sequel." Additionally, he also added that Wall did not request any trade, adding that there is no issue between Wall, him and the Wizards.

Reports also spoke about Bradley Beal, who is apparently aiming for a championship. Beal, according to reports, wants a better roster around him so he can lead the team to the playoffs. While Beal has performed consistently, Washington has failed to make a mark, finishing 10th in the Eastern Conference.

John Wall stats

Wall averaged 20.7 points and 8.7 assists per game during the 2018-19 season. Unfortunately, his Achilles injury kept him away this season, and the star is expecting to make a comeback in December. Wall signed a massive contract (much like Westbrook's) with the team and is owed over $132 million over the next three seasons with a player option in 2022-23. Wall's mammoth contract is a primary reason why a trade away from Washington is difficult.

(Image credits: AP)