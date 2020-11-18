Russell Westbrook Trade: Rockets, Wizards Orchestrate Deal Including John Wall?

Up until now, Russell Westbrook has been linked to teams like the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets. However, no details about any possible trade have been revealed. With the 2020-21 season nearing, reports reveal that along with the Knicks and Hornets, the Washington Wizards have been trying to orchestrate a trade with Westbrook, which sends John Wall to the Rockets in return.

Russell Westbrook to Wizards? Sources hint at a possible Westbrook and John Wall trade

Rockets and Wizards have discussed a deal centered around Westbrook for John Wall, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/w2WJB0F5Od — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 17, 2020

While Westbrook is the one who demanded a trade, reports state that the Rockets would prefer to keep their star guard. That being said, teams like the Wizards are trying to acquire th 2017 NBA MVP, mostly to help them secure a playoffs spot for the upcoming seasons. The Wizards, per reports, are discussing a deal which focuses on Westbrook, and will send John Wall to the Rockets.

Bradley Beal wants to see an improved roster around him to challenge for a playoff spot, per @cmillsnbcs pic.twitter.com/9aZtHYZBBk — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 18, 2020

Other reports also speak about Wizards star Bradley Beal, who apparently wants a better roster around him so he can lead the team to the playoffs. While Beal has performed consistently, the team has failed to make their mark, finishing 10th in the Eastern Conference. With Westbrook on their roster, the Wizards might definitely have a better chance to make the playoffs this season.

The Rockets and Wizards have discussed a deal centered on Russell Westbrook for John Wall, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. No traction yet, Rockets are seeking more assets. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 17, 2020

As per the Stadium and The Athletic's Sham Charania, there is "no traction yet", as the Rockets are looking for more assets. With James Harden also seeking a way out of the Rockets, the team needs to think about their future plans, possibly aiming for a rebuild. Most fans considered the Wizards deal strange, as both players have similar contracts, that might not have a significant effect on either team.

Fans react to a possible John Wall to Rockets trade

Damn. Point guard with injury history that can’t shoot with a bad contract for another point guard with injury history that can’t shoot with a bad contract.



John Wall stats

Wall, who has been with the Wizards for his entire career, last played in 2018 owing to his injuries. He averaged 20.7 points and 8.7 assists per game during the 2018-19 season, and is currently working on his recovery. Wall signed a massive contract (much like Westbrook's) with the team, and is owed over $132 million for the next three seasons, with a player option in 2022-23.

