Jordan Clarkson Helps Food Truck Vandalised Due To Asian Hate And Sends Out A Message

Jordan Clarkson has been busy with the Utah Jazz and their incredible Playoff run, but that has not kept him away from helping the Asian community. Clarkson who is Filipino American has been an active part of the NBA against Asian hate movement and he set the perfect example where he helped a local business get back to its feet after its truck was vandalised in Layton, Utah. Jordan Clarkson is currently the only player of the Filipino heritage in the NBA and his move of helping out the food truck is a good example of how the NBA is in full support of the Asian community.

Jordan Clarkson helps local business

It hurt me deeply to see that Salt Lake’s @yumyumasian food truck was recently vandalized – I know the pain that hateful language and racism causes. With help from @identitygraphix we’ll be able to restore the truck and hopefully lift Ben and his family’s spirit!! #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/HLfzX7AaEc — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) June 9, 2021

Clarkson helped the Yum Yum food truck in Layton after the truck was vandalised by a few people. He took help from Identity Graphx that helped paint the exterior of the truck. The mayor of Layton, Joy Petro, and a few members from the City Council also helped in the restoration of the famous food truck. While sharing the images of the newly rebuilt truck, the Yum Yum food truck was thankful for all the efforts taken by Clarkson and the mayor who helped them get back to business. The reopening of the truck is planned for Philippine Independence Day this Saturday in Salt Lake City. The food truck owners thanked Clarkson on Twitter for showing his love and respect to the community and Clarkson classically replied to them by just asking for a plate to eat at the food joint.

NBA news: NBA against Asian hate

Last night’s tragic events in Atlanta are part of a disturbing rise in violence and discrimination towards Asian Americans. Today and every day, we stand with the Asian community and condemn all acts of hate and racism. To learn more visit https://t.co/OBgYvw5lEh. #StopAsianHate — NBA (@NBA) March 17, 2021

NBA has always had a clear stand about social reforms. Right from when the Black Lives Matter movement started, the players and the league have continued carrying the message to stop racism. But the NBA has also propagated another message about stopping Asian hate. After the killing of six Asian women in Atlanta, NBA was quick to react and showed its support to the community. LeBron James, Trae Young, CJ McCollum and many players tweeted about how they felt about the incident.

Former NBA player Jeremy Lin, who is an Asian American and who has been at the forefront of this movement, said that even he has been called out with racist names. Dwyane Wade on TNT said, "To me, our fight in this world is about safety, it's about peace and it is the ability to live life without fear and this should be a fight for all of us and not only the Asian American community."

Picture Credits: AP