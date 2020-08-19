Michael Jordan's Father's Convicted Killer To Be Released On Parole In 2023

On July 23, 1993, Michael Jordan's father was killed days after Michael Jordan won his first three-peat for the Chicago Bulls. James Jordan was sleeping in his car in North Carolina when he was killed and his body was found 11 days later – in a South Carolina swamp. Larry Demery was sentenced for killing Jordan's father in 1996 along with his former classmate Daniel Green.

Also read | Michael Jordan dedicated his 1996 NBA title to his father, who was murdered in 1993: Michael Jordan father

Michael Jordan father's killer to be released on parole in 2023

According to Charlotte News and Observer, Demery will be released from a North Carolina prison. The report added that Larry Demery was approved for the Mutual Agreement Parole Program, which is a vocational and scholastic program. Demery will be released on August 6, 2023. As per North Carolina's current law, convicts serving life sentences for murder are no longer eligible for parole. Only people convicted before October 1, 1994, can apply for one.

Also read | Michael Jordan father asked him to forget sports for getting suspended from school

Who was the James Jordan killer?

Demery had pled guilty to killing James Jordan. During his trial, Demery admitted to having helped Green dispose of his body after Green shot James. According to prosecutors that handled the case, the robbery was a random act and not done because he was Michael Jordan's father. Both Demery and Green were 18 when they committed the crime.

Demery was given a life sentence after he pled guilty to first-degree murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. There was an error found in his original sentencing, which was altered in 2008 and he was resentenced. This is also why Demery is now eligible for parole.

On the other hand, Green has been proclaiming his innocence for a long time. As per the News and Observer report, a judge refused his efforts for a new trial in 2019. He was sentenced to a life sentence plus 10 years. Green has reportedly stated that Demery thought James was a drug connection and had shot him after a short altercation.

Michael Jordan's team refused to talk to News and Observer or the Associated Press about his father's death and Demery's release. His father and his murder was a major part of Jordan's documentary The Last Dance, which aired earlier this year. James' death, paired with a couple of conspiracy theories, were among reasons why Jordan abruptly retired from the NBA after his three-peat. In The Last Dance, Jordan confirmed that he retired because his father passed away and he needed a break, having no intentions to make a return.

Also read | Michael Jordan father: Jordan's final words with father before his death forced him to play baseball

Michael Jordan and James Jordan

Since the 90s, various publications like the Chicago Tribune have covered James' murder. In The Last Dance, the six-time NBA MVP opened about his father motivating him to try his hand at baseball. The NBA legend revealed that his final conversation with his father was about him retiring from basketball and playing baseball. Jordan returned to the NBA after a year and a half and won his first NBA title without his father on Father's Day.

Jordan's father accompanied him everywhere and was a constant courtside presence for the Bulls star. Following his death, the five-time NBA MVP took some time away from the media and appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show to finally speak about James' death. Jordan revealed that his father wanted him to quit after the first championship, but he had a lot to achieve. He added that his father saw his last game, which was the 'greatest gratification' which he could have had.

Also read | Michael Jordan breaks down as he remembers father James Jordan death

(Image credit: Chicago Bulls Twitter)