While the Chicago Bulls won their fourth NBA championship in 1996, Michael Jordan broke down while thinking about his father, who was murdered three years ago. The 1996 game was played on Father's Day, where Jordan had to win his first NBA title without his father by his side. James Jordan was shot and killed during a robbery in July 1993, which later caused Bulls legend to announce his retirement from the game.

Father's Day 1996: Michael Jordan dedicated his 1996 NBA title to his father, who was murdered in 1993

Michael Jordan collapses on the floor in tears after dedicating his fourth championship to his father, who was murdered in 1993.



Over the years, various publications like the Chicago Tribune covered James Jordan's murder. Michael Jordan's documentary The Last Dance, which released in April, discussed his murder and Jordan's feelings in detail. During the 10-part docu-series, Jordan discussed how he felt after his father's sudden death, which motivated him to play baseball. According to the six-time NBA champion, his final conversation with his father was about him retiring from basketball and playing baseball. Jordan returned to NBA after year and a half, where he won his first NBA title without his father on Father's Day.

Jordan was away from the media after his father's death, but he appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show later to talk about the incident. Jordan revealed how he coped after his murder, even talking about his feeling towards Daniel Andre Green and Larry Martin Demery, who murdered his father. Jordan had revealed that he has not gotten to that stage where he was thinking about the murderers, as it had been a 'very tough time' for him. He added that he as the incident has not really sunk in, he does not have any feelings yet. Jordan stated that he would not like to know more about the murder as it would only hurt him more. While addressing his retirement, Jordan revealed that his father wanted him to quit after the first championship, but he had a lot to achieve. He even added that his father saw his last game, which was the 'greatest gratification' which he could have had.

Michael Jordan on the death of his father while on the Oprah Winfrey show

