JR Smith Beats Man For Breaking His Car Window During George Floyd Protest In LA: WATCH

NBA free agent JR Smith was seen brutally kicking and hitting a man on Sunday during the mass protests in Los Angeles. The man, who is yet to be identified by the US media, allegedly broke a window of JR Smith's truck, which was parked in a residential area in LA. JR Smith later confirmed that the man broke his car's window before he was chased down by the former Cleveland Cavaliers star. Smith said the man got "his a** whooped".

Also Read | LeBron James Asks "Why Doesn't America Love Us?" Amidst Protests Against Floyd's Death

JR Smith beats man: JR Smith beats protestor

The video footage of the incident was captured by TMZ, which shows JR Smith in a grey hoodie, kicking and smashing the man who was pinned near the front end of a vehicle. Smith continued his beating as the man got up to his feet as the former NBA star landed one final punch. Per reports, the man was allowed to escape the scene after some bystanders intervened and stopped Smith.

JR Smith video: JR Smith fight video

JR Smith caught someone breaking his car window and took care of him pic.twitter.com/yU2zaXmTXU — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) May 31, 2020

The 'JR Smith beats man' incident was addressed by the former NBA star himself after he explained his actions in a video released shortly after. In the JR Smith video, he said, "One of these mo*******king wh*te boys didn’t know where he was going and broke my f****ng window in my truck. I chased him down and whooped his a**. He didn’t know whose window he broke and he got his a** whooped.”

JR SMITH on the altercation earlier today pic.twitter.com/e71GjIIefS — Brain Dead Sports (@BrainDeadSports) May 31, 2020

In the JR Smith video, he claimed his car was parked in a residential area with stores around. However, according to TMZ, Smith's car was located in the Fairfax area, which is near the Flight Club sneaker shop that had been looted during the protests. Smith also confirmed that the incident was not fueled by hatred or race, but the beatdown was just an act of revenge for messing with his car.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Autopsy Report And Sketch Surface Online, NBA Fans Furious Over Leaked Details

George Floyd protest in LA

Vandalising and ransacking of properties have recently been a common sight stemming from the mass protests against the unjust killing of George Floyd. The 46-year-old was murdered by a police officer, Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, last Monday. Highlighting the brutal nature of racial profiling and injustice, the tragic death has caused mass outrage among the citizens, leading to the protests.

Also Read | JR Smith Video, George Floyd Protest in LA: Mayor Imposes Citywide Curfew

Major cities across the United States like LA, New York, Boston, Houston, Atlanta and others have seen mass protests throughout last week. In several cities, the peaceful protests turned volatile resulting in riots and destruction of public property. Los Angeles is one of many cities that endured the fate as the authorities were forced to intervene and contain the riots. Places like Melrose Avenue and Fairfax District in LA were heavily swarmed by protesters which resulted in the police officers firing foam and rubber pellets at the protesters. LA Mayor Eric Garcetti has imposed a citywide curfew in the city.

Neighbors cleaning up in La Mesa pic.twitter.com/Ygy4qd4IQp — Ramon Galindo (@RamonGalindoNBC) May 31, 2020

Also Read | JR Smith Video, JR Smith Fight Video: Los Angeles Mayor: National Guard To Be Deployed Overnight