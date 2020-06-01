Kobe Bryant Autopsy Report And Sketch Surface Online, NBA Fans Furious Over Leaked Details

Kobe Bryant's tragic death came as a huge shock to the entire sporting community. The NBA legend passed away on January 26, 2020, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others after being involved in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California. Last month, the Kobe Bryant autopsy report was released by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, which confirmed that Bryant and the other victims died as a result of blunt force trauma. The manner of death was certified to be accidental.

Kobe Bryant autopsy leaked on social media, horrific details of victims revealed

The report released last month was not covered by the media in depth as it mentioned some of the horrific details of the crash. However, recently, an unknown user released the full autopsy report online along with a Kobe Bryant autopsy sketch which highlights the brutal nature of the accident. The news of 'Kobe Bryant autopsy leaked' spread like wildfire and at the moment Twitter is filled with photos and details of the bodies that were recovered by the officials after the crash occurred. It is said that the Kobe Bryant autopsy sketch and full report was first released by a user on Reddit community 'Morbid Reality'. The report suggested that the NBA legend was completely missing his lower torso, had one arm missing and was even missing a part of his skull. Thus, Kobe and Gigi's autopsy reports became a topic of discussion on Twitter and Reddit.

someone on r/morbidreality posted the full autopsy report for Kobe Bryant. From the pics you can tell a helicopter crash is a terrible way to go. Traumatic amputation, absence of brain matter, exposed spine... damn. <:L — Hodoh Bobo (@HodohB) May 31, 2020

"charred scalp"



"brown eye"



"exposed fractured spine"



"6"x5" Lacerated and fractured* cranium and base of skull, brain absent



"fractured mandable"



"partial crown tattoo"



"traumatic amputation"



"charred skin"



"charred skin and skin slippage"



"fractured humerus, radius/uln — G (@Grossyyy) May 31, 2020

exposed "femoral neck and distal femur"



"fracture of femur and hip"



"exposed lumbar and sacral spine" at waist



"muscle, tendon, skin fragments"



"avulsion absent fingernail" — G (@Grossyyy) May 31, 2020

Fans of the NBA legend were disappointed with the report being leaked on social media. Fans claim the report will likely tarnish how Bryant will be remembered by the fans.

Autopsy of Kobe Bryant



Kind of disturbing to read pic.twitter.com/M2wc4g6taN — G (@Grossyyy) May 31, 2020

I am very sorry for posting this but this was already spreading around. People need to understand that death does not discriminate, rich or poor. Its ugly and raw.



Your legacy is all thats left when you die.



My sympathies to the family and friends of Kobe. — 🐰♡Athena's Vessel♡🐇 (@_AthenasWrath) May 31, 2020

Reading the report was very cringe and it makes me glad there aren’t pictures from the crash. Cause it would not be a pretty picture to look at. It broke my heart reading it. No I did not seek it out. It was in the group I mentioned. — Christen Lynn (@xLynnBbyx) May 31, 2020

Mannnnn 😔 RT @MadelynHoman: Decided to read Kobe and Gigi’s autopsy report and it shook me to the core. #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/a9SPNlkybr — MarcusGoesHAM (@LebryantKobron) May 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant autopsy report

In the excerpts from the Kobe Bryant autopsy report that was released for the general public, the report listed the site of the accident as 'mountain side'. The 180-page report was released on May 15, 6 pm local time on the website of the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. Denoted as Case No. 2020-00797, it was classified as 'closed'. Apart from the horrific details in the leaked report, it also mentions that the victims - Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, Alyssa Altobelli, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan (pilot) - were found with fractured bones, burned clothes and severely damaged (or missing) body parts.

While the cause of the crash is still being investigated by the authorities, the autopsy report cleared the air about the pilot, Ara Zobayan, as it mentioned Zobayan tested negative for drugs and alcohol. Per reports, Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant is currently tangled in a lawsuit with Ara Zobayan's brother, Berge Zobayan. Vanessa Bryant's lawsuit claims Ara Zobayan was negligent in assessing weather conditions before takeoff. However, Berge Zobayan's response to the lawsuit states that the passengers in the helicopter were negligent and hence, the pilot cannot be blamed for the accident.

