JR Smith, Darren Collison Rumoured To Be On Their Way To The Lakers

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have powered the LA Lakers to the top of the Western Conference. The Los Angeles-based franchise are in contention of making the NBA play-offs this season and will back themselves to do so in honour of NBA legend Kobe Bryant who recently passed away. With the NBA trade deadline fast approaching, the Lakers have been linked with the likes of JR Smith, Dion Waiters and also Ben Collison.

Dion Waiters waived off from the Memphis Grizzlies squad: Reports

The Grizzlies have waived guard Dion Waiters, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Waiters will receive his pay for the remainder of this season and $12.6M in 2020-21. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2020

JR Smith Headlines 6 Potential Lakers Signings: Reports

The Lakers are expected to give free agent guard JR Smith a post-trade deadline audition (perhaps as soon as next week) and remain favorites to sign Darren Collison if Collison elects to make a comeback to the NBA -- in addition to potential pickups on the buyout market — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 6, 2020

Lakers potential signings

JR Smith, who won a championship with LeBron James in the past, has been one of the most linked names on the Lakers radar as per NBA Insider reports. Despite his on-field concerns, JR Smith will certainly add some sharp-shooting skills to the current Lakers squad. Meanwhile, former Grizzlies player Dion Waiters and retired NBA star Darren Collison have also been rumoured to be on the Lakers potential signing wish-list.

The @Lakers will give JR Smith a tryout in the coming days👀



Do you guys think he can help the team?🤔 #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/yucpIqxere — The Laker Files (@LakerFiles) February 8, 2020

