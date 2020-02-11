The Debate
JR Smith, Darren Collison Rumoured To Be On Their Way To The Lakers

Basketball News

Lakers potential signings: JR Smith, Darren Collison and Dion Waiters are reportedly on the Lakers' radar as they look to bring in some peripheral shooters.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai |
JR Smith

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have powered the LA Lakers to the top of the Western Conference. The Los Angeles-based franchise are in contention of making the NBA play-offs this season and will back themselves to do so in honour of NBA legend Kobe Bryant who recently passed away. With the NBA trade deadline fast approaching, the Lakers have been linked with the likes of JR Smith, Dion Waiters and also Ben Collison. 

Dion Waiters waived off from the Memphis Grizzlies squad: Reports 

JR Smith Headlines 6 Potential Lakers Signings: Reports

Lakers potential signings

JR Smith, who won a championship with LeBron James in the past, has been one of the most linked names on the Lakers radar as per NBA Insider reports. Despite his on-field concerns, JR Smith will certainly add some sharp-shooting skills to the current Lakers squad. Meanwhile, former Grizzlies player Dion Waiters and retired NBA star Darren Collison have also been rumoured to be on the Lakers potential signing wish-list.

Published:
