Last Updated:

JR Smith Shockingly Drops $150K Worth Lakers Ring While Playing With His Daughter: WATCH

In JR Smith's latest Instagram video, the NBA veteran is seen playing with his daughter – where he drops his $150,000 Championship ring from the Lakers.

Written By
Devika Pawar
JR Smith

Before the season opener this week, the Los Angeles Lakers gave away their champinship rings. This included JR Smith, who was signed by the team ahead of the NBA restart at the bubble. After the ceremony, Smith uploaded a cute video featuring his daughter, where his latest ring fell on the floor, causing fans to share the video on social media. 

Also read | LeBron becomes No. 2 Xmas scorer, Lakers top Mavs 138-115

JR Smith Championship ring falls while NBA star is playing with his daughter

In his latest video, the two-time NBA champion is trying to get his daughter to wear his Lakers ring. However, his daughter drops the ring to the floor, eliciting a gasp around the room. The ring, at the end, was fine. Fans commented on the adorable video, most commenting on the expensive $150,000 ring.

"It's a $150K ring. I'd be more concerned if something so expensive couldn't handle being dropped," one fan wrote, while many agreed that such a product should be more durable. Another pointed out that while it was an expensive ring, Smith gave it to his daughter – who is worth much more. 

Also read | LeBron James says Lakers have can have 4 or 5 guys scoring in 20s on any night

JR Smith daughter

JR Smith, married to Jewel Harris, has three daughters – Demi, Peyton and Dakota. In 2017, his daughter Dakota was born. However, she was five months premature, and was in the neonatal intensive care unit for some time. His eldest daughter is from a previous relationship. 

Also read | Lakers to extend contract with German starting point guard Dennis Schroder?

Is JR Smith still with the Lakers?

As of now, JR Smith is no longer a part of the Los Angeles Lakers. Winning his second NBA title, Smith was not re-signed by the time, and was only on their roster during their time at the NBA bubble. The last time Smith won a title was in 2016 – also with LeBron James. Both titles are special in their own right, as this season concluded in a bubble environment, while the other was the Cleveland Cavaliers first title won by the franchise. 

Also read | LeBron James shares emotional Kobe Bryant tribute after receiving Lakers championship ring

(Image credits: JR Smith Instagram)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND