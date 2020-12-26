JR Smith Shockingly Drops $150K Worth Lakers Ring While Playing With His Daughter: WATCH

Before the season opener this week, the Los Angeles Lakers gave away their champinship rings. This included JR Smith, who was signed by the team ahead of the NBA restart at the bubble. After the ceremony, Smith uploaded a cute video featuring his daughter, where his latest ring fell on the floor, causing fans to share the video on social media.

JR Smith Championship ring falls while NBA star is playing with his daughter

In his latest video, the two-time NBA champion is trying to get his daughter to wear his Lakers ring. However, his daughter drops the ring to the floor, eliciting a gasp around the room. The ring, at the end, was fine. Fans commented on the adorable video, most commenting on the expensive $150,000 ring.

"It's a $150K ring. I'd be more concerned if something so expensive couldn't handle being dropped," one fan wrote, while many agreed that such a product should be more durable. Another pointed out that while it was an expensive ring, Smith gave it to his daughter – who is worth much more.

It's worth so much, yet entrusted it to his daughter. Which proves overall that his daughter's worth much more. Even though it dropped on the floor, it showed how much he loves his children. — Jerry L Brooks Sr. (@maddog760jb) December 26, 2020

It's a $150K ring. I'd be more concerned if something so expensive couldn't handle being dropped. — Jhon Saint Paul (@Sain_T_niaS) December 25, 2020

If that ring cant take a fall then its not worth 150k🤷🏼 — PicsByBit (@PicsByBit) December 25, 2020

Dammmmit Boy! J.R. Smith need to get a right ring size. Smh. — Jason Johnson (@JasonJo27460936) December 24, 2020

And he laughed it off. How people gonna be more worried about his shit than him. — Kalel (@Sato5hi_White) December 25, 2020

JR Smith daughter

JR Smith, married to Jewel Harris, has three daughters – Demi, Peyton and Dakota. In 2017, his daughter Dakota was born. However, she was five months premature, and was in the neonatal intensive care unit for some time. His eldest daughter is from a previous relationship.

Is JR Smith still with the Lakers?

Jeanie Buss thanked JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, Danny Green, Troy Daniels, Dion Waiters, JR Smith and DeMarcus Cousins for their contributions to the title. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 23, 2020

As of now, JR Smith is no longer a part of the Los Angeles Lakers. Winning his second NBA title, Smith was not re-signed by the time, and was only on their roster during their time at the NBA bubble. The last time Smith won a title was in 2016 – also with LeBron James. Both titles are special in their own right, as this season concluded in a bubble environment, while the other was the Cleveland Cavaliers first title won by the franchise.

(Image credits: JR Smith Instagram)