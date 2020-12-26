Lakers To Extend Contract With German Starting Point Guard Dennis Schroder?

The Los Angeles Lakers and Dennis Schroder are currently talking about extending the latter's contract with the team. As per reports, while Schroder has declined the deal offered, the two sides are still talking about a possible contract. Previously playing for the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder, Schroder joined the Lakers roster this season.

Dennis Schroder extension: Will the German star re-sign with the Lakers?

Dennis Schröder says he’s “very comfortable” with the Lakers after being in L.A. for a month and “for sure” wants to extend with the team as long as the contract is fair for both sides. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) December 26, 2020

Right before the Lakers started their Christmas game against Dallas Mavericks, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported about a possible extension being offered to the 27-year-old point guard. However, he has apparently declined the team's first offer. As per Wojnarowski, the talks are ongoing, and will be discussed again in mid-February.

Dennis Schroder interview

Dennis Schröder (18 PTS, 6 AST) reacts to getting his first win with the #LakeShow. pic.twitter.com/mz1IKl10ML — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) December 26, 2020

As of now (before February 16), the Lakers can only offer Schroder a contract worth $33.4 million for two-years – which is what he declined. While reports have spoken about Schroder wanting to stay with the Lakers, him declining the offer could be a result of them offering more after February 16.

According to reports, the Lakers can offer him a $18.6 million salary from the 2021-22 season, which could be what what Schroder and his agent Alex Saratsis might prefer. However, a dealmight only happen next offseason. Fans on social media looked happy with the news, agreeing that the German basketball star was receiving the attention he deserved in LA.

General theme from Lakers' players and coaches I have gotten thus far during media availability has been patience, and treating each game as another chance to grow and gel with one and other.



Here is LeBron on Dennis Schröder and Montrezl Harrell from this morning: pic.twitter.com/l6oMJcviO5 — Alex Regla (@AlexmRegla) December 24, 2020

Dennis Schroder net worth

The 2013 Draft Round 1 No. 17 pick, Schroder is worth $38.7 million (as per Market Realist). According to Spotrac, Schroder will have earned $68,542,112 from the NBA. He has earned $15,500,000 from the Lakers till now, and will be paid more in case of the rumoured extension.

(Image credits: Dennis Schroder Instagram)