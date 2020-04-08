Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Donates 900 Safety Goggles To UCLA Health For COVID-19 Relief

Kareen Abdul-Jabbar reportedly donated 900 pairs of safety goggles to UCLA Health on Tuesday. The hospital announced about the donation, thanking Abdul-Jabbar for the goggles. The NBA legend has been posting encouraging messages on social media, asking everyone to take care of their health.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar donates safety goggles to UCLA health

Abdul-Jabbar posted a video thanking all the doctors, nurses and medical professionals at the Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego. He stated that he wants to do his part as they are risking their lives for everyone. He spoke about the high-quality products he will be providing and joked about the staff looking as good as he did when he played.

UCLA's Dr Eric Esrailian, who has created two guns for COVID-19 relief, thanked the former NBA star for his generous donation. Scripps President and CEO Chris Van Gorder also made a statement, mentioning how important those goggles are. He clarified that the doctors cannot purchase the goggles through normal channels, which is why the donation has been 'absolutely amazing'. Abdul-Jabbar played at UCLA from 1965-69 while averaging 26.4 points and 15.5 rebounds per game.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar donates: NBA legend posts encouraging message on Twitter

Bruin nation we are in this together! Tell me what your doing to stay healthy @UCLAHealth pic.twitter.com/b9pNvUqsC2 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) March 25, 2020

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar donates: Abdul-Jabbar asks everyone to focus on their health

Let’s work on improving ourselves and focus on staying positive and healthy. I’m proud to represent ⁦@UCLAHealth⁩ and I want to share some advice Coach use to give us.



Coach Wooden used to always say: “Do not let what you cannot do interfere with what you can do” pic.twitter.com/4hTIzrAcuC — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) March 29, 2020

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar donates: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar net worth

Though unverified, Celebrity Net Worth states that the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar net worth stands at $20 million. Along with playing basketball, Abdul-Jabbar has also acted in works like Game of Death, Airplane!, Zero Hour!, Full House, and Everybody Loves Raymond. He is also an author and has written books like Giant Steps, Brothers in Arms: The Epic Story of the 761st Tank Battalion, WWII's Forgotten Heroes and What Color Is My World? The Lost History of African American Inventors.

