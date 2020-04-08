The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Donates 900 Safety Goggles To UCLA Health For COVID-19 Relief

Basketball News

Kareen Abdul-Jabbar donated 900 pairs of safety goggles to UCLA Health's Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego on Tuesday (Wednesday IST) for COVID-19 relief.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kareen Abdul-Jabbar reportedly donated 900 pairs of safety goggles to UCLA Health on Tuesday. The hospital announced about the donation, thanking Abdul-Jabbar for the goggles. The NBA legend has been posting encouraging messages on social media, asking everyone to take care of their health. 

Also read | Anthony Davis resembles me the closest in modern-day NBA: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar donates safety goggles to UCLA health

Abdul-Jabbar posted a video thanking all the doctors, nurses and medical professionals at the Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego. He stated that he wants to do his part as they are risking their lives for everyone. He spoke about the high-quality products he will be providing and joked about the staff looking as good as he did when he played. 

UCLA's Dr Eric Esrailian, who has created two guns for COVID-19 relief, thanked the former NBA star for his generous donation. Scripps President and CEO Chris Van Gorder also made a statement, mentioning how important those goggles are. He clarified that the doctors cannot purchase the goggles through normal channels, which is why the donation has been 'absolutely amazing'. Abdul-Jabbar played at UCLA from 1965-69 while averaging 26.4 points and 15.5 rebounds per game.

Also read | Kobe Bryant death: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar posts emotional video message following tragedy

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar donates: NBA legend posts encouraging message on Twitter

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar donates: Abdul-Jabbar asks everyone to focus on their health 

Also read | LeBron James joins Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in elite lis

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar donates: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar net worth

Though unverified, Celebrity Net Worth states that the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar net worth stands at $20 million. Along with playing basketball, Abdul-Jabbar has also acted in works like Game of Death, Airplane!, Zero Hour!, Full House, and Everybody Loves Raymond. He is also an author and has written books like Giant Steps, Brothers in Arms: The Epic Story of the 761st Tank Battalion, WWII's Forgotten Heroes and What Color Is My World? The Lost History of African American Inventors.

Also read | UCLA health: Watch Kevin Durant shoot hoops at UCLA while recovering from injury

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
LOCKDOWN TO BE LIFTED IN PHASES?
BMC
BMC MAKES WEARING MASKS MANDATORY
Karnataka
BS YEDIYURAPPA ON LOCKDOWN
UP
UP TO SEAL 15 DISTRICTS
Ashish
ASHISH NEHRA ON YUVRAJ SINGH
Varun
COVID: TAJ HOTELS THANK VARUN