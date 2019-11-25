Kawhi Leonard Almost Made The Switch To Philadelphia 76ers From Spurs In 2018

It’s been a whirlwind of a journey for former San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard, having made the switch to Toronto Raptors last NBA season. Eventually, Kawhi Leonard went on to win his second MVP award as he led the Raptors to their first NBA title in 2018. However, things could have been much different had the San Antonio star was rumoured to be on his way to Philadelphia 76ers before the start of the 2018-19 NBA season.

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: Andre Iguodala Could Make Stunning Move To Denver Nuggets

Top ten players in the NBA right now, agreed?

Top 10 players in the NBA right now:

1. LeBron James

2. Kawhi Leonard

3. James Harden

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo

5. Anthony Davis

6. Joel Embiid

7. Luka Doncic

8, Paul George

9. Nikola Jokic

10. Bradley Beal — Mark Gunnels (@MarkAGunnels) November 21, 2019

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: D’Angelo Russell Could Move To Timberwolves In Blockbuster Deal

What if NBA MVP Kawhi Leonard never made the switch to LA Clippers?

Kawhi Leonard has emerged as one of the most sought after players in the NBA with some impressive displays in the league, since making the move from San Antonio Spurs to Toronto Raptors during last season's trade period. Leonard, who won his first NBA championship in 2014 with Spurs, led Toronto Raptors to their first NBA title last season. Post the win, Kawhi Leonard got everyone buzzing when he decided to move to the LA Clippers and team up with Paul George.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant nailed this outrageous bucket against OKC 10 years ago: WATCH

Things could have been much different had Kawhi Leonard decided to make the switch to Philadelphia 76ers ahead of the start of the 2018-19 NBA season. As per a report in Clutchpoints, Spurs made Leonard available in trade requests as the attempted to maximize their return. Allegedly, Spurs wanted three first-round Draft picks from Philadelphia in addition to two more players in exchange for Kawhi Leonard.

Also Read | NBA: Kyle Kuzma's new 'goggle' look after nasty eye injury against OKC stumps netizens

LA Clippers' Paul George issues warning to NBA rivals post Kawhi Leonard's return

Clippers' Paul George warns NBA rivals post Kawhi Leonard return: 'We will pick you apart' https://t.co/xPBRBXgScQ — Republic (@republic) November 20, 2019

Also Read | NBA: Warriors celebrated playoff win by getting high with Snoop Dogg, reveals Matt Barnes