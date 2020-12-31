Kawhi Leonard Called "Leatherface" By Teammates; LeBron Sets Record On 36th Birthday

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has joked that his teammates have started calling him 'Leatherface' from the horror movie Texas Chainsaw Massacre. The two-time NBA champion has been forced to wear a face mask on his return to action, not for COVID-19 protection, but because of his facial injury. Meanwhile, Lakers superstar LeBron James, who celebrated his 36th birthday on Wednesday, gave out presents to the first in-arena fans he’s seen in almost a year.

Kawhi Leonard injury update: Clippers star called 'Leatherface' by teammates

While speaking to reporters at ESPN, Kawhi Leonard explained that his Clippers teammates have started calling him “Leatherface” due to his face mask. The 29-year-old suffered a nasty injury during the game against the Denver Nuggets on Friday when he was accidentally elbowed in the face by teammate Serge Ibaka. Leonard was seen bleeding on the floor and required eight stitches on his wound.

It also forced him to miss the Clippers' next two games but Leonard returned for his team on Wednesday, with a face mask that made him look like the character "Leatherface" from the film Texas Chainsaw Massacre. However, despite the mask, Leonard led his team with 28 points, 3 rebounds and 7 assists against the Portland Trail Blazers as the Clippers won the game 128-105 and improved their record to 4-1.

Kawhi said his Clippers teammates called him Leatherface with his mask 😅



He also joked that Serge is on the trading block after elbowing him in the face 😂 pic.twitter.com/uJauwtDNb6 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 31, 2020

After the game, Leonard was asked about his face and the mask to which he replied, "Man! I can't even breath in it. All the boys have started calling me "Leatherface".

LeBron James record in NBA: Lakers star extends record streak of 10-point games to 1,000

Another iconic NBA moment on Wednesday took place during the Lakers game when LeBron James extended his streak of 10-point games to 1000 following his team's win over the San Antonio Spurs. It couldn't have come on a better day as the four-time NBA champion celebrated his 36th birthday on December 30, 2020. The Lakers made easy work of their opponents as they recorded a 121-107 win over the Spurs.

LeBron with a gift to a fan in the stands on his birthday 🙌 pic.twitter.com/17E6RPjWIv — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 31, 2020

LeBron James gifts fans on his birthday

LeBron also celebrated his birthday by offering wristbands to fans present at the AT&T Center. The last time LeBron and the Lakers played in front of a live audience was earlier in March, days before the NBA suspended the season because of the pandemic. A few fans in the stands, albeit rival fans, were definitely a warm sight for all the players.

Image Credits - Clippers, Lakers Instagram