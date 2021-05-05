Last Updated:

Kawhi Leonard Cracks Straight-faced Fungi Joke Leaving Fans ROFL: WATCH

In a recent video uploaded on social media, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard cracks a smart fungi joke while poker-faced, leaving fans to laugh over it.

Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard, amongst the more socially active NBA players, is usually away from the public eye. The Los Angeles Clippers star recently spoke about his new music project featuring rappers NBA YoungBoy and Rod Wave, which is focusing on merging basketball and music. Other than that, fans were recently amused by a new clip of Leonard, where the NBA star cracks a joke while poker-faced. Here is more on the Kawhi Leonard joke, Kawhi Leonard hand size and Kawhi Leonard injury update.

Fans react to poker face Kawhi Leonard joke

"Why did the mushroom go to the party? Because he's a fungi," Leonard says in the clip. While the joke itself might not be funny to all, Leonard's way of delivering it definitely was. Many fans reacted to the same on social media, explaining how Leonard's face was what made them laugh the most. 

Kawhi Leonard hand size

Fans have also always focused on Leonard's hand size, which has often gone viral. Over the years, Leonard's defensive skills and large hands have also earned him the nickname Claw. "Two water bottles in one hand," wrote the Clippers in a January 2021 post, which was shared with a photo of Leonard holding two bottles. 

Kawhi Leonard injury update: When will Kawhi Leonard return?

Kawhi Leonard – who missed nine games because of his sore right foot – has been playing through his injury this season. “Yeah, I’ve been dealing," Leonard said while speaking after the Clippers game vs the Denver Nuggets. He added that it was not something that happened to him during that game. "But I’ll be all right. I’ve been through situations like this before". 

The Clippers will be playing the LA Lakers next on May 6 (May 7 EST). 

