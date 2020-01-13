The Debate
Kendrick Perkins Hits Back At Kevin Durant, Calls Westbrook The 'REAL MR. Thunder'

Basketball News

The Twitter banter between former NBA player Kendrick Perkins and Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant escalated quickly on Thursday night (Friday IST). Read more.

Kendrick Perkins

The Twitter banter between former NBA player Kendrick Perkins and Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant escalated quickly on Thursday night (Friday IST). What started with an appreciation post from Perkins for Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook, quickly turned into a heated argument between Perkins and Durant.

Also Read | Kevin Durant And Kendrick Perkins Argue Over Russell Westbrook, OKC In WILD Twitter Feud

Kevin Durant and Kendrick Perkins played four seasons together at Oklahoma City Thunder from 2011-2015. Perkins, who currently works as an analyst for an American sports channeltook to Twitter to call Westbrook as the best player in Thunder history. However, Perkins also took a swipe at Durant in the process. What followed was a slew of comments made by the duo, roasting each other in the process. Other NBA players also joined in to fire back at Perkins for his comments on Durant.

Also Read | Pelinka Adds VP Of Operations Title To GM Role With Lakers

NBA: Kendrick Perkins hits back at Kevin Durant

On Friday night, Kendrick Perkins appeared on ESPN's The Jump to justify his words. Perkins stated that his Twitter banter with Kevin Durant took away the moment from Russell Westbrook, whom the tweet was initially meant for. Perkins further added that he still thinks that Kevin Durant is a better player than Westbrook.

Also Read | Booker's Late 3-pointers Help Suns Past Magic 98-94

However, Kendrick Perkins hit back at Kevin Durant admitting that he still thinks that Westbrook is the 'Mr Thunder'. According to the 35-year-old, when Durant left OKC for Golden State Warriors in 2016, Westbrook became the leading man in Oklahoma. Hence, he rightly deserves the title. Westbrook spent 11 seasons with Thunder (2008-19), before moving to the Rockets in the 2019 offseason. 

However KD feels about the situation, that's on him - Kendrick Perkins

Watch: Kendrick Perkins justifying his Twitter banter with Kevin Durant

Former players like Matt Barnes and Gilbert Arenas support Durant

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gilbert Arenas (@no.chill.gil) on

NBA: Matt Barnes calls Kendrick Perkins 'weak' 

Also Read | Gobert Leads Jazz To 109-92 Win Over Hornets

(Image Courtesy: NBA.com)

