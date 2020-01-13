Kendrick Perkins Hits Back At Kevin Durant, Calls Westbrook The 'REAL MR. Thunder'

The Twitter banter between former NBA player Kendrick Perkins and Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant escalated quickly on Thursday night (Friday IST). What started with an appreciation post from Perkins for Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook, quickly turned into a heated argument between Perkins and Durant.

In about 30 minutes I’m going to give my opinion on @SportsCenter on why Believe that Russell Westbrook is the best player to have ever put on a Oklahoma City Thunder Jersey!!! He is MR. THUNDER!!! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 9, 2020

Kevin Durant and Kendrick Perkins played four seasons together at Oklahoma City Thunder from 2011-2015. Perkins, who currently works as an analyst for an American sports channel, took to Twitter to call Westbrook as the best player in Thunder history. However, Perkins also took a swipe at Durant in the process. What followed was a slew of comments made by the duo, roasting each other in the process. Other NBA players also joined in to fire back at Perkins for his comments on Durant.

KD lost in the second round without Russ when I was there. So what that mean? — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 9, 2020

NBA: Kendrick Perkins hits back at Kevin Durant

On Friday night, Kendrick Perkins appeared on ESPN's The Jump to justify his words. Perkins stated that his Twitter banter with Kevin Durant took away the moment from Russell Westbrook, whom the tweet was initially meant for. Perkins further added that he still thinks that Kevin Durant is a better player than Westbrook.

Yea and our starting center @KendrickPerkins averaged a whopping 2 and 3 during that series. U played hard tho champ lol — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 10, 2020

However, Kendrick Perkins hit back at Kevin Durant admitting that he still thinks that Westbrook is the 'Mr Thunder'. According to the 35-year-old, when Durant left OKC for Golden State Warriors in 2016, Westbrook became the leading man in Oklahoma. Hence, he rightly deserves the title. Westbrook spent 11 seasons with Thunder (2008-19), before moving to the Rockets in the 2019 offseason.

However KD feels about the situation, that's on him - Kendrick Perkins

Watch: Kendrick Perkins justifying his Twitter banter with Kevin Durant

Former players like Matt Barnes and Gilbert Arenas support Durant

NBA: Matt Barnes calls Kendrick Perkins 'weak'

As former players that have transitioned into media, we have a huge responsibility to keep it 100 no matter what! Too many people in media twist things & say shit to go viral. Everybody know KD has always been the best player on every team he’s been on! Perk that shit was weak af — Matt Barnes (@Matt_Barnes22) January 10, 2020

people may not like the decision KD made to join the Warriors, you’re entitled to your opinion. When I say keep it real, I mean separate how you feel about KD “the person”from KD the “player” You can’t deny is talent! You may not like him but it’s one of the greatest to ever play — Matt Barnes (@Matt_Barnes22) January 10, 2020

(Image Courtesy: NBA.com)