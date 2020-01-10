The Debate
Kevin Durant And Kendrick Perkins Argue Over Russell Westbrook, OKC In WILD Twitter Feud

Basketball News

Kevin Durant roasted his former teammate Kendrick Perkins on Twitter. Kendrick Perkins was defending Russell Westbrook on Twitter, calling his OKC's best player

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant roasted his former teammate Kendrick Perkins on Twitter. Kendrick Perkins was defending Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook on Twitter, calling him the best Oklahoma Thunder City player, especially after Durant joined the Golden State Warriors. Kendrick Perkins is currently also an ESPN analyst. 

Also read | Kevin Durant gives out holiday gifts to 40 homeless kids ahead of Christmas

NBA 2019-20: Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant roasts Kendrick Perkins on Twitter when the latter calls Russell Westbrook OKC's best player

Also read | Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving trolled on Twitter as Nets lose to New York rivals Knicks

Also read | Kevin Durant defends decision to join Nets over Knicks in passionate 'relevance' rant

Perkins was choosing Russell Westbrook as Thunder's best player. However, Kevin Durant got involved in the argument and pointed out Perkins average during the season. Durant further asked Perkins to work on skills, while Perkins said that Durant chose the cowards option. Kevin Durant left the Thunder in 2016 to join the Warriors and won two back-to-back NBA championships with them. In July 2019, Thunder traded Russell Westbrook to Rockets to get Chris Paul. Kevin Durant signed with the Nets this offseason and is currently sidelined due to an Achilles heel injury. 

Also read | Warriors left Kevin Durant out of the tribute video on purpose, claims Jalen Rose

(Image courtesy: russwest44 Instagram, brooklynnets Instagram)

