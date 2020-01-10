Kevin Durant And Kendrick Perkins Argue Over Russell Westbrook, OKC In WILD Twitter Feud

Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant roasted his former teammate Kendrick Perkins on Twitter. Kendrick Perkins was defending Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook on Twitter, calling him the best Oklahoma Thunder City player, especially after Durant joined the Golden State Warriors. Kendrick Perkins is currently also an ESPN analyst.

NBA 2019-20: Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant roasts Kendrick Perkins on Twitter when the latter calls Russell Westbrook OKC's best player

In about 30 minutes I’m going to give my opinion on @SportsCenter on why Believe that Russell Westbrook is the best player to have ever put on a Oklahoma City Thunder Jersey!!! He is MR. THUNDER!!! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 9, 2020

I think Russ walked right into the door called “Second Round of the Playoffs” - THREE STRAIGHT TIMES! — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) January 9, 2020

KD lost in the second round without Russ when I was there. So what that mean? — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 9, 2020

Yea and our starting center @KendrickPerkins averaged a whopping 2 and 3 during that series. U played hard tho champ lol — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 10, 2020

Boy stop you did the weakest move in NBA History!!! Up on a team 3-1 in the western conference finals and then go join them the following season?! Heart of Champion right there — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 10, 2020

That’s fine!!! You worked that hard and still had to go join a 73-9 team. Truth be told you don’t even feel like a real Champ, you have hard time sleeping at night huh knowing that you took the coward way out!!! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 10, 2020

Perkins was choosing Russell Westbrook as Thunder's best player. However, Kevin Durant got involved in the argument and pointed out Perkins average during the season. Durant further asked Perkins to work on skills, while Perkins said that Durant chose the cowards option. Kevin Durant left the Thunder in 2016 to join the Warriors and won two back-to-back NBA championships with them. In July 2019, Thunder traded Russell Westbrook to Rockets to get Chris Paul. Kevin Durant signed with the Nets this offseason and is currently sidelined due to an Achilles heel injury.

