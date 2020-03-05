The Debate
Kevin Durant Claims His Warriors Team Will NEVER Be Bettered In Future

Basketball News

Kevin Durant has heaped praise on his ex-Golden State Warriors teammates. The Brooklyn Nets star claimed that their success could never be replicated.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant signalled the end of an era when he opted to switch from San Francisco to Brooklyn before the start of the 2019 NBA season. Warriors have endured a miserable outing in the NBA with star players Klay Thompson and Steph Curry injured for the majority of the season. However, Kevin Durant heaped praise on his former teammates while commentating during the Grizzlies vs Nets game on Wednesday.

Throwback to Kevin Durant's epic stint with the Warriors

Kevin Durant heaps praise on his Warriors teammates, says their achievements will never be replicated

The former Warriors player went on to add that the GSW team he played for 'will never be duplicated'. For all those who do not remember, the emphatic foursome of Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green completely dominated the NBA for three straight seasons (2016-2019). The trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant won back-to-back NBA titles while representing the Warriors before the latter opted to make the switch to Brooklyn Nets in a mega-money move ahead of the start of the 2019 season. 

Kevin Durant edging towards NBA debut for Nets?

First Published:
COMMENT
