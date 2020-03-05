Kevin Durant Claims His Warriors Team Will NEVER Be Bettered In Future

Kevin Durant signalled the end of an era when he opted to switch from San Francisco to Brooklyn before the start of the 2019 NBA season. Warriors have endured a miserable outing in the NBA with star players Klay Thompson and Steph Curry injured for the majority of the season. However, Kevin Durant heaped praise on his former teammates while commentating during the Grizzlies vs Nets game on Wednesday.

Throwback to Kevin Durant's epic stint with the Warriors

Kevin Durant as a 25 year old putting up 54 points on the Warriors 🔥 All skill. No flaws. Who would’ve known he’d go onto lead that team to back to back chips and become a dynasty and one of the greatest teams ever. Can’t wait to see him as a member of the Nets take on the Dubs. pic.twitter.com/SmLuIj47pM — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) February 29, 2020

Kevin Durant heaps praise on his Warriors teammates, says their achievements will never be replicated

#RT @SportsCenter: "Yeah, that team will never be duplicated."



—Kevin Durant on his championship Warriors teams pic.twitter.com/jgmYy8GCUZ — Tyreign The Legacy (@ReignLucci) March 5, 2020

The former Warriors player went on to add that the GSW team he played for 'will never be duplicated'. For all those who do not remember, the emphatic foursome of Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green completely dominated the NBA for three straight seasons (2016-2019). The trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant won back-to-back NBA titles while representing the Warriors before the latter opted to make the switch to Brooklyn Nets in a mega-money move ahead of the start of the 2019 season.

Kevin Durant edging towards NBA debut for Nets?

Kevin Durant getting some shots up at Nets’ practice today. pic.twitter.com/sNbdtO00Lc — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 25, 2020

