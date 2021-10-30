Kevin Durant Handed Technical Foul After Launching Ball Into Stands In Frustration: Watch

Veteran Kevin Durant has excelled in creating an impression on the basketball court with his amazing skills but lately, he has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. It so happened that he ended up venting out his frustration in an unusual manner as a result of his action, had to face its consequences instantly.

Kevin Durant lost his composure during the recent Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers NBA game that was held at New York City's Barclays Center on Friday. The NBA sensation reportedly did not seem to be in a good mood throughout the game and his emotions seemed to have only got the better of him as the contest progressed.

An already irate Kevin Durant supposedly attempted to throw the ball straight into the hoop from a long distance but the ball was thrown with such brute force that it went right into the stands. The referee was not at all convinced with what he had just witnessed at that point in time and immediately blew the whistle signaling a technical foul for the Brooklyn Nets icon.

The video of Kevin Durant being handed a technical foul for throwing the ball into the crowd area also started doing rounds on social media and it went viral in no time.

Coming back to the Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers games, it was the home side that came out on top with an impressive 105-98 margin.

Kevin Duran stats

As a professional, Kevin Durant boasts of multiple achievements in his illustrious 14-year NBA career so far. The Brooklyn Nets megastar has won two NBA championships, an NBA Most Valuable Player Award, two Finals MVP Awards, two NBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Awards, four NBA scoring titles, the NBA Rookie of the Year Award, etc. In fact, Durant also found an honourable mention in NBA’s 75th Anniversary recently as he was named in NBA’s 75th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Apart from his NBA career, Kevin Durant has also found success while representing the USA National Basket Ball Team as well. It is to be noted that the Brooklyn Stars sensation was a part of the USA Basketball Team's three Olympic gold medal triumphs in 2012, 2016 & 2020 editions respectively.