Kevin Durant Injury Update: Why Was The Brooklyn Nets Star Pulled Out Of The Raptors Game?

On Friday (Saturday IST), Kevin Durant faced the Toronto Raptors for the first time since the 2019 NBA Finals – only to be pulled out mid-game. The 32-year-old star was pulled out in the third quarter under the NBA's health and safety protocols. Durant, unhappy with the decision, took to Twitter to express his disappointment. The league released a statement as to why Durant was sidelined, while fans still remained confused about the situation.

Kevin Durant injury update: Why was KD pulled out vs Raptors?

Statement from NBA on Kevin Durant situation: pic.twitter.com/S6XvLUhAH2 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2021

Before the game began on Friday, reports announced that Durant would not start the game due to the league's health and safety protocols. Later, he was allowed to play off the bench, which happened for the first time in his 867-game NBA career. Then, as the third quarter started, he was asked to sit out once again.

The NBA released a statement, later on, revealing that the decision was made as someone Durant met, had a last-minute inconclusive test result. “Under the league’s health and safety protocols, we do not require a player to be quarantined until a close contact has a confirmed positive test,” said NBA spokesman Tim Frank. They added that the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution".

Durant has apparently tested negative three times in one day, which also includes two negative PCR tests. Earlier, Durant was being held back while the result was being reviewed. As per Frank, contract tracing was underway so the league could determine if Durant was in contact with said person.

When will Kevin Durant return?

As of now, there are no details provided about Durant's return. While the two-time NBA star should return soon, decisions made after contract tracing could vary.

Kevin Durant vs Raptors: Fans, KD call out the Kevin Durant COVID-19 protocols

Free me — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 6, 2021

Durant, along with many fans, took to Twitter to voice his thoughts after the game. He asked the league to 'free' him, not impressed with the bizarre set of events that took place. He even quoted a tweet calling out the NBA's PR tactics, letting the league know that fans are not dumb.

Yo @nba, your fans aren’t dumb!!!! You can’t fool em with your Wack ass PR tactics.. #FREE7 https://t.co/78N1iKFAoc — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 6, 2021

Users agreed with Durant, unable to understand why they had to pull him out alone. If Durant was at risk, many other players would be too, many noted. Some believed it was a publicity stunt by the NBA, especially since it was Durant's first game with the Raptors since 2019. Additionally, Durant was one of the initial players in 2020 to contract COVID-19, that to while recovering from his ruptured Achilles.

Raptors vs Nets score: Toronto edges past Nets without KD

Pascal Siakam dropped 33 points and 11 rebounds, leading the Raptors to a 123-117 victory against the Nets. While the Nets made a comeback in the third quarter, they were unable to score without the NBA's second lead scorer this season. Joe Harris had team-high 19 points, while James Harden and Kyrie Irving added 17 and 15 points respectively.

“I don’t get it. It’s frustrating obviously,” the Jeff Green said after the game. “I mean, they let him play, then they take him out. I don’t know. I don’t get it". Harris too, shared similar thoughts, adding that at the end, he does not make the decision and only plays.

