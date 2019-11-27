Kevin Durant Moving To The Nets Still 'haunts' Warriors CEO Joe Lacob

According to NBA reports, Kevin Durant moving to the Brooklyn Nets still 'haunts' Golden State Warriors CEO Joe Lacob. The Warriors, who are at their worst NBA record of 3-5 (win-loss record), have chosen to focus more on the next season. Last NBA season, the Warriors lost to the Toronto Raptors in the finals. Klay Thompson and Durant being injured played a role in the Warriors losing to the Raptors. This season, Stephen Curry has also been ruled out due to a broken hand.

NBA news: Kevin Durant's Brooklyn Nets NBA move still 'haunts' Golden State Warriors CEO Joe Lacob

Kevin Durant joined the Brooklyn Nets along with Kyrie Irving in the off-season, even though he was not to return due to his Achilles injury. As per reports, even though Durant could not have played, Lacob regrets letting the player go. In a report by a sports channel, it was said that D'Angelo Russell's is not equipped to fill the void left by Stephen Curry. He was traded to bring back some offence which was lost after Durant's departure to the Nets. Durant was last spotted shooting some hoops before the Nets game with the Charlotte Hornets at the Barclays Center. The Nets are currently at a 9-8 record. The Nets won their last match against the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-106 on Monday night at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, USA. They will play the Boston Celtics on Thursday, November 28, 5:30 AM IST at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. The Warriors last lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder 100-97 on Monday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

