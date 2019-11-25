Watch LeBron James Applaud Kevin Durant's Moves While The All-Star Continues Rehab

National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star Kevin Durant has been out of the game since he suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in the first half of the fifth game in this year’s NBA Finals. As a result, Golden State Warriors lost their two-time NBA MVP. They could not retain the NBA title as they went on to lose the six-game series against Toronto Raptors.

A list of NBA all-stars out with injuries for the ongoing season

2019 NBA All-Stars out with extended injuries:

Kevin Durant

Stephen Curry

Klay Thompson

Kyle Lowry

Khris Middleton

Victor Oladipo

Nikola Vucevic

D'Angelo Russell — RealGM (@RealGM) November 21, 2019

LA Lakers' LeBron James enjoys Kevin Durant's on-court movements

FACTS!!!! Everywhere you go throughout the day a bucket has to be gotten. Arena, living room, grocery store, mall, bus, plane, etc etc. @KDTrey5 https://t.co/8ECS0sH2P5 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 23, 2019

LeBron James, who played against Kevin Durant's Warriors in the 2017-18 NBA final, recently shared a video of the latter practising some movements on the basketball court. LeBron James lauded the injured Kevin Durant's dedication and eagerness to get back on the court in his social media post. Will we see Kevin Durant lining up for the Brooklyn Nets before the end of the ongoing NBA season? We hope we do.

NBA: Luka Doncic breaks injured Kevin Durant's record

RT nbastats: Luka Doncic becomes the 2nd youngest player in NBAHistory to score 30+ points in 4 straight games (Kevin Durant).



He is also the first dallasmavs player in franchise history to record 30+ points and 10+ assists in 4 straight games. pic.twitter.com/PCeM8qXkUl #nba — ACB Jornada Virtual (@ACBJV) November 25, 2019

