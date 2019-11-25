The Debate
Watch LeBron James Applaud Kevin Durant's Moves While The All-Star Continues Rehab

Basketball News

LA Lakers star - LeBron James - heaped praise on Brooklyn Nets' NBA star Kevin Durant who is currently recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon injury.

LeBron James

National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star Kevin Durant has been out of the game since he suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in the first half of the fifth game in this year’s NBA Finals. As a result, Golden State Warriors lost their two-time NBA MVP. They could not retain the NBA title as they went on to lose the six-game series against Toronto Raptors.

A list of NBA all-stars out with injuries for the ongoing season

LA Lakers' LeBron James enjoys Kevin Durant's on-court movements

LeBron James, who played against Kevin Durant's Warriors in the 2017-18 NBA final, recently shared a video of the latter practising some movements on the basketball court. LeBron James lauded the injured Kevin Durant's dedication and eagerness to get back on the court in his social media post. Will we see Kevin Durant lining up for the Brooklyn Nets before the end of the ongoing NBA season? We hope we do.

NBA: Luka Doncic breaks injured Kevin Durant's record

