NBA Ratings Drop? Kevin Durant Says Obsession Over Stats And Analytics Could Be The Reason

The NBA viewership has seen a recent decline. While reports are unable to pinpoint a single reason for the reduced ratings, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant provided his inputs while interacting with a fan who tagged him on Twitter. Durant added on the reasons provided by the fan, who believed the drama and focus on big NBA stars could be one reason.

Kevin Durant gives his reasons for the declining NBA ratings

I contend, part of the reason of NBA’s rating woes are sportswriters who are more invested in the drama and the personalities than the game.



Right, @KDTrey5? https://t.co/XaSJ2FE2AT — Chloe C (@cor_jch) August 18, 2020

As per various recent reports, the NBA ratings have seen a major decrease since 2012. They added that the ratings also continue to fall with the quality of content. This season, the league faced low ratings despite some exciting matchups inside the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida. During an interview with Sports Illustrated, NBA commissioner Adam Silver also accepted the drop in the league's ratings.

This may be a reason and also the obsession over stats and analytics... — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 18, 2020

A Twitter user quoted The Athletic's Ethan Strauss' article on why the NBA ratings have fallen, where they tagged Kevin Durant asking for his approval. They believed the sportswriters' focus on drama and big NBA personalities over the game is one reason and proceeded to tag Durant. The two-time NBA champion replied to the tweet, agreeing, while also adding points of his own. According to Durant, an "obsession over stats and analytics" is also a potent reason for the low ratings.

Reports also add that over the years, the part of the league that analyses statistics has developed an independent fanbase. The fan further responded to Durant's reply, saying that rather than "analytics by itself", the "takes" coming from the statistics matter to the "casual audience". "Aggregated IG posts, player rankings, etc contribute to the highlight culture, which lowers the value of the 48 min game," they explained.

Why are NBA ratings low at the NBA bubble?

While the Orlando bubble concept has kept the NBA players safe from the COVID-19 pandemic, the league is experiencing numbers lower than pre-COVID days in spite of higher stakes and exciting matchups. One reason suggested by reports has been the lack of fans in the arena, which has put a damper on the usual electric atmosphere during games, especially during the postseason. Microsoft Teams, to soften the blow, have introduced virtual fans on board to cheer their teams.

Before the NBA playoffs began, Ethan Strauss spoke about the league's low numbers and why it might be so. Ratings were already declining, with the viewership having taken a 12 percent plunge since 2018-19 as per a Sports Busines Daily February report. The ABC broadcast ratings have dropped to 2.95 million viewers, an almost 50 percent drop from 2011-12's 5.42 million.

Strauss added that TNT's average viewership is also down to 40 percent since 2012. ESPN has been experiencing a 20 percent drop. This concerns the league as NFL and MLB have seen a reported increase or steady viewership. Reports also discuss the NBA's strong stand supporting the Black Lives Matter movement being a reason for the decline. With the NBA playoffs going on, reports are predicting more number of views.

