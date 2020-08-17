Jimmy Butler Runs $20 Coffee Business From Hotel Room At NBA Bubble

Miami Heat's small forward Jimmy Buttler is apparently running a small coffee business from his hotel room at the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida. Butler is currently staying at the Walt Disney World with the Heat because of the NBA playoffs scheduled to start this week. A photo of Butler's coffee menu was first posted by his teammate Meyers Leonard, which was soon deleted.

Jimmy Buttler coffee business at the NBA bubble

So apparently Jimmy Butler wasn't kidding about the up-charge for the use of his French Press at Disney. (From Meyers Leonard's Twitter): pic.twitter.com/1s1em6flRG — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) August 15, 2020

100 pct. We are building tunnels to get the beans into the bubble like El Chappo. https://t.co/TZFM6WDtq0 — Bernard Lee (@BernieoLee) August 15, 2020

As per the photo, Butler has written the menu on a whiteboard and placed it outside his hotel room. In the menu, Butler is offering a latte, a cappuccino, a macchiato, an America and many more options to anyone who is willing to buy from him. Butler has priced the coffee at $20 for all three sizes he says are available – small, medium and large. The Heat star has drawn two smiley faces in between the cups and has also mentioned that customers will have to pay by cash only. Butler has named his coffee business "Big Face Coffee".

Jimmy Butler on his coffee business at the NBA bubble

Jimmy Butler told Rachel Nichols he's selling coffee to fellow players inside the bubble for $20. ☕



The guy has a french press machine inside his room. Gotta respect the hustle. pic.twitter.com/omECUnHwY7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 15, 2020

While talking to ESPN's Rachel Nichols, Butler spoke about how coffee is not easy to find at the NBA bubble in Orlando. Which is why Butler and his French press are provided with his teammates with the required caffeine. "You can't get coffee nowhere here," Butler said in the interview. "So I might bump it up to 30 bucks a cup. People here can afford it." Butler's agenda Bernard Lee confirmed Butler's popular coffee side business.

Miami Heat playoffs

Butler and Miami Heat will head into the playoffs with a No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Heat will face the Indiana Pacers for the first game on Tuesday, August 18, 4:00 PM EST (Wednesday, August 19, 1:30 AM IST). The 30-year-old forward has been a key factor for his team's success this season. Butler is currently averaging 19.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6 assists.

