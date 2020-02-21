Kevin Durant Reveals Why Knicks Move Was Nothing But Idle Chatter

After two NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant decided it was time for a new challenge. The two-time NBA Finals MVP then decided to partner up with Kyrie Irving to form another two-man team to add to the list of duos headlining franchises across the NBA. However, for a brief moment, it appeared that Kevin Durant had also considered signing for the Knicks.

Kevin Durant to Knicks? Nets power forward denies considering the Big Apple

With the allure of the bright lights at the Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks reportedly thought that they had it in them to bring Kevin Durant to the Big Apple. However, in a recent appearance on a podcast, Durant has denied he ever thought of choosing the Knicks. “It’s the NBA. Anything can start. Rumours happen, stuff starts. It’s just the nature of the beast. Every fan on social media enjoys seeing what their team is doing as far as free agency.”

Why did Kevin Durant pick Nets over Knicks?

It turned out to be a stunning free-agency decision for everyone involved in the Kevin Durant contract of 2019. Aside from the Knicks, that is. On the podcast, Kevin Durant said that he was always considering Brooklyn, primarily because of Kyrie Irving. "Playing with Kyrie Irving, who’s from Jersey and got that tie with the Jersey side of things, so I’m like, ‘We could bring in so many fans.’ So we had a solid thing going. You know what I’m saying?"

Kevin Durant is still on the comeback trail after tearing his Achilles during Game 5 of the NBA Finals against eventual champions Toronto Raptors. While Kevin Durant may be recovering well in recent weeks, the Nets were handed another blow this week. Kyrie Irving is reportedly set to undergo surgery on his shoulder which could rule him out for the major part of the rest of the season. With the Nets currently seventh in the Eastern Conference, there is still some hope of making it to the playoffs. Without Kevin Durant and now Kyrie Irving, however, it could prove to be a tall order for the Nets with the competition heating up in the Eastern Conference.

