Kevin Durant Defends Fellow Brooklyn Nets Teammate Kyrie Irving On Twitter

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant took to his Twitter handle on Friday. He wanted to state the fact that his teammate and good friend Kyrie Irving is currently second among all Eastern Conference guards in All-Star voting. This was in response to SiriusXM NBA host Justin Termine questioning Irving's hierarchical standing in the league.

Also Read | Kyrie Irving And Vince Carter Seen Embracing In Touching Moment After Hawks Vs Nets Game

For those that are voting for Kyrie, help me understand what makes him so popular.. Why is he so far ahead of guys like Curry (better player/teammate/leader) and guys like Lillard/Kemba (better teammates/leaders/similarly talented)??? There has to be some reason, so explain. pic.twitter.com/m72eUfGHxu — Justin Termine (@TermineRadio) January 16, 2020

Also Read | Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving's Adorable Interaction With A Kid Wins NBA Fans Over: WATCH

This clearly did not sit well with the two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP. He decided to keep his response short and simple. Here's how Kevin Durant responded:

It’s a fan vote, it’s not that serious. I doubt people think about all your points before voting. You tryna whip the votes lol your platform not big enough. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 17, 2020

Also Read | LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard Named In Kevin Durant’s 5 Hardest Players To Guard: Full List

While Kyrie Irving remains an elite talent, it is hard to deny that he has only appeared in 14 games this whole season due to injury. Check out Termine's response as he mentions the legitimacy of the selection.

Well, yes, I agree--- But so are those other guys, & in addition to being individually talented they lift those around them thru their play AND their words. — Justin Termine (@TermineRadio) January 17, 2020

Kevin Durant return

Nets fans finally have Kyrie Irving back. He scored 32 points in Brooklyn’s loss on Tuesday. However, they’re still waiting for Kevin Durant to make his comeback and return to action. He had signed with them over the summer. Since Kevin Durant is not likely to return from his injury until next season, Kyrie Irving remains the team's clear go-to guy.

Also Read | Trae Young's NOSTALGIC Pics With NBA Stars Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook Break Internet