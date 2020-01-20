The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Kevin Durant Defends Fellow Brooklyn Nets Teammate Kyrie Irving On Twitter

Basketball News

Kevin Durant took to his Twitter handle on Friday. He wanted to state the fact that Kyrie Irving is currently second among all Eastern Conference teams.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant took to his Twitter handle on Friday. He wanted to state the fact that his teammate and good friend Kyrie Irving is currently second among all Eastern Conference guards in All-Star voting. This was in response to SiriusXM NBA host Justin Termine questioning Irving's hierarchical standing in the league. 

Also Read | Kyrie Irving And Vince Carter Seen Embracing In Touching Moment After Hawks Vs Nets Game

Also Read | Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving's Adorable Interaction With A Kid Wins NBA Fans Over: WATCH

This clearly did not sit well with the two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP. He decided to keep his response short and simple. Here's how Kevin Durant responded:

Also Read | LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard Named In Kevin Durant’s 5 Hardest Players To Guard: Full List

While Kyrie Irving remains an elite talent, it is hard to deny that he has only appeared in 14 games this whole season due to injury. Check out Termine's response as he mentions the legitimacy of the selection.

 

Kevin Durant return

Nets fans finally have Kyrie Irving back. He scored 32 points in Brooklyn’s loss on Tuesday. However, they’re still waiting for Kevin Durant to make his comeback and return to action. He had signed with them over the summer. Since Kevin Durant is not likely to return from his injury until next season, Kyrie Irving remains the team's clear go-to guy.

Also Read | Trae Young's NOSTALGIC Pics With NBA Stars Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook Break Internet

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AJIT DOVAL AS INDIAN SPY IN PAK
'IT'S A DRAMA TO DELAY EXECUTION'
PM MODI LAUDS DRAVID AND LAXMAN
SAIBABA BIRTHPLACE ROW WIDENS
BONEY ON SHABANA AZMI'S HEALTH
SWAMY'S NADDA PREDICTION