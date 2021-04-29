Kevin Love Sends Heartfelt Apology To Cavs Teammates, Fans After Uncharacteristic Outburst

In an uncharacteristic outburst on the court, Kevin Love let his emotions get the best of him during the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Fans remained stunned over Love's anger, which was apparently a result of the officiating. Love ended up apologizing for his behavior, explaining why he ended up losing his cool altogether. Here is more on what did Kevin Love say and the Kevin Love apology.

Kevin Love apology: What did Kevin Love say?

On Monday, Love ended up losing his cool on the basketball court. On Monday (Tuesday IST), the Cavaliers faced the Raptors, losing 112-96. Love, who was frustrated with multiple things during the game, angrily swatted a ball during an inbounds play. The Cavs were trailing by six points in the third quarter, and Love was going to inbound the ball to a teammate.

“In that moment I was frustrated about a lot of things: Me not being myself, letting the fans down, dealing with injuries, officials, players out....it was frustrating and that’s how it came out in the moment. #Cavs — Angel Gray (@Angel_Gray1) April 28, 2021

Love walked out to get the ball, which the referee threw. Love ended up batting the ball away, walking away after doing so. The Raptors ended up getting the ball, and ended up shooting a three to extend their lead further. Later, Love apologized to his teammates, explaining how he was upset at the officials and not at what his team was doing.

Love refused to speak to the media after the game and even sat out during the team's fourth quarter. The Cavaliers have dropped eight out of their last ten games, something which has only aggravated Love's frustration more. Love apologized publicly, agreeing that he messed up while swatting the ball inwards during the inbounds play.

Love also admitted that he was irked by multiple things during the game. In his apology, Love admitted that he needs to be better for the team's young talent. In the end, he added that he will love the team and Cleveland till he dies.

Upcoming Cavaliers schedule

Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards, Friday, April 30, 7:30 PM EST (Saturday, May 1, 5:00 AM IST)

Cavaliers vs Miami Heat – Saturday, May 1, 8:00 PM EST (Sunday, May 2, 5:30 AM IST)

Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns – Tuesday, May 4, 7:00 PM EST (Wednesday, May 5, 4:30 AM IST)

Cavaliers vs Portland Trail Blazers – Wednesday, May 5, 7:30 PM EST (Thursday, May 6, 5:00 AM IST)

NBA standings

With 21 wins and 41 losses, the Cleveland Cavaliers are placed 13th in the Eastern Conference NBA standings – currently led by the Brooklyn Nets. The Orlando Magic are ranked 14th, while the Detroit Pistons are 15th. In the West, the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns have already clinched playoff spots.

(Image credits: Kevin Love Instagram)