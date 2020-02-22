Kings Vs Clippers Live Streaming Details, Preview And NBA Game Schedule

The Kings vs Clippers game schedule in the NBA is on Sunday, February 23, 2:00 AM IST (Saturday, February 22 3:30 PM PST). The game will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, USA. Here are the Kings vs Clippers live streaming details and the Kings vs Clippers preview.

Kings vs Clippers live streaming: How to watch Kings vs Clippers game on FanCode in India

Kings vs Clippers live streaming can be watched on the FanCode app. Once subscribed to the app, fans can watch any game live or on-demand throughout the NBA 2019-20 season. As per the Kings vs Clippers game schedule, fans will have to tune in at 2:00 AM IST on Sunday. While FanCode recommends the app, they also have a website that can be accessed even for Kings vs Clippers live score and updates.

Kings vs Clippers live streaming: How to watch Kings vs Clippers game on Sony LIV in India

Viewers can live stream the NBA 2019-20 matches on the app Sony LIV. A premium membership is required to watch sports content. The subscription cost is ₹199 per month.

Kings vs Clippers live streaming: How to watch the Kings vs Clippers game live on TV

The games are usually are also broadcasted on Ten1, Ten 3 or ESPN. The Kings vs Clippers game schedule does not apply to any Indian TV channels.

Kings vs Clippers live streaming: Kings vs Clippers preview

The Clippers currently have a 37-18 win-loss record and are ranked 3rd in the Western Conference. The Kings are currently at a 22-33 win-loss record and are ranked 12th in the Western Conference. Kawhi Leonard is currently the Clippers' best performer with an average of 27.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Paul George follows with a 21.7 average. Lou Williams has an average of 19.5 points per game. Buddy Hield is the Kings' top scorer with 20.4 points, 5 rebounds and 3.3 assists. De'Aaron Fox follows with an average of 19.9 points per game.

